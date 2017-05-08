Predicting Chicago Bears' Top Position Battles This Offseason

0 of 6

Position battles define the summer leading up to a season for most NFL teams.

For the Chicago Bears, the blistering summer heat of 2017 is more of an even split. Years of significant roster turnover orchestrated by general manager Ryan Pace mean more positions cemented before the summer begins.

As a brief example, nothing will change across the offensive line in Chicago this summer, nor will much alter at another strength such as linebacker.

Which isn't meant to suggest battles won't happen or earn the attention of fans. The Bears, after all, drafted a rookie quarterback and addressed positions of need such as wideout and corner with several names at each.

Even so, the Bears have a top-heavy depth chart at most positions. The general narrative might pump up a supposed battle more than it deserves, but there are spots where a battle will decide who starts, how the team performs and how the needs outlook around the roster progresses as Pace continues his build-through-the-draft approach.

Here's a look at the notable roster battles to watch in Chicago this summer.