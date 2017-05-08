    Marlon Humphrey's Ravens Contract Reportedly for 4 Years, $11.9 Million

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center, the Baltimore Ravens' first-round draft pick, poses before a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md., Friday, April 28, 2017. With Humphrey are director of college scouting Joe Hortiz, coach John Harbaugh, general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant general manager Eric DeCosta, from left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens and defensive back Marlon Humphrey, the 16th overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, reportedly have come to terms on a four-year, $11.9 million rookie contract. 

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the terms after Baltimore announced the contract on May 5.

    Humphrey has the pedigree of a future star in every sense of the term. He's the son of a former NFL player, running back Bobby Humphrey, he landed with the famed Hoover High School program in Alabama and then played his college ball in-state with the Crimson Tide.

    Sometimes a player who's traveled such a football-intense road can become burnt out before getting a chance to shine in the NFL. That doesn't seem like the case for the 20-year-old corner, who explained the feeling he gets before every opening kickoff to Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website.

    "When the game starts, it feels like something special to me," Humphrey said. "I think football is something that you have to be pretty passionate about to be good at, or else you are just there. I love the game."

    1. Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick

    2. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    3. Josh Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie

    4. Taylor Moton NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

    5. Dion Dawkins NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bills Rookie

    6. Ethan Pocic NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Seahawks Rookie

    7. Juju Smith-Schuster NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Steeler Rookie

    8. Chidobe Awuzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cowboys Rookie

    9. Zach Cunningham NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Texans Rookie

    10. Tanoh Kpassagnon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Chiefs Rookie

    11. DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie

    12. Obi Melifonwu NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Raiders Rookie

    13. DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie

    14. Teez Tabor NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lions Rookie

    15. Dalvin Tomlinson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

    16. Raekwon McMillan NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Dolphins Rookie

    17. DeMarcus Walker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Broncos Rookie

    18. Ryan Anderson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

    19. Justin Evans NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bucaneers Rookie

    20. Joe Mixon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bengals Rookie

    21. Tyus Bowser NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie

    22. Quincy Wilson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Colts Rookie

    23. Gerald Everett NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Rams Rookie

    24. Adam Shaheen NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bears Rookie

    25. Curtis Samuel NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

    26. Sidney Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie

    27. Marcus Williams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Saints Rookie

    28. Dalvin Cook NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

    29. Marcus Maye NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Jets Rookie

    30. Forrest Lamp NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Chargers Rookie

    31. Zay Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bills Rookie

    32. Budda Baker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

    33. Malik McDowell NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Seahawks Rookie

    34. Cam Robinson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Jaguars Rookie

    35. Kevin King NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie

    36. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2

    37. Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles

    38. Grading the Trubisky Pick

    39. Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL

    40. Scouting No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett

    41. Browns Draft QB DeShone Kizer with No. 52 Pick

    42. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    43. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    44. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    45. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    46. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    47. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    48. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    49. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    50. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    51. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    52. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    53. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    54. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    55. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    56. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    57. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    58. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    59. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    60. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    61. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    62. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    63. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    64. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    65. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    66. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    67. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    68. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    69. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    70. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    71. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    72. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    73. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    74. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    75. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    76. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    77. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    78. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    79. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    80. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    81. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    82. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    83. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    84. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    85. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    86. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    The promising playmaker racked up 81 total tackles, 13 passes defended, five interceptions and three forced fumbles across 29 games at the collegiate level.

    Not everybody is convinced he'll become a top-tier player at the next level, though. Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1 questioned Humphrey's upside:

    That said, the Ravens won't be forced to lean too heavily on the rookie right away. He'll join a talented secondary that also features Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson as starters as well as Tavon Young and Lardarius Webb among the depth pieces.

    Getting to learn from those players will be an invaluable resource for Humphrey. He may not end up posting monster numbers as a rookie as he fights for playing time within that group, but his background suggests he's a smart long-term investment for Baltimore.