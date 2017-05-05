Aaron Hernandez Spoke of Return to NFL After Acquittal Prior to Suicide

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

A document released by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections containing interviews with inmates who previously interacted with Aaron Hernandez indicates the former New England Patriots tight end aspired to make an NFL comeback after he was acquitted of a double-murder days before his suicide.

The document, which was relayed by ESPN's Michele Steele, cites a source who claims to have been one of Hernandez's closest friends in prison saying, "he had been talking about the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn't with the Pats."

Even after he was acquitted on April 14 of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a 2012 drive-by shooting, Hernandez was still scheduled to serve a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

On April 19, Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

According to the document released by the Department of Corrections, several inmates stated Hernandez appeared happy, while the source defined as a close friend said: "There was absolutely no indication that he would do anything like that."