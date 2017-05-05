Jay Cutler Hired as Analyst by Fox Sports

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Like Tony Romo, Jay Cutler is headed to the broadcast booth.

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the former Chicago Bears quarterback will join Fox as a color commentator in a three-man booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis next season.

Burkhardt, Davis and Cutler will comprise Fox's No. 2 broadcast team behind Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington noted that going to a three-man booth made the most sense for Cutler, since it would keep the door propped open for a return to the field if an "ideal team" has a sudden need for a stopgap signal-caller.

Cutler later released a statement to Darlington explaining why he's stepping away from the gridiron for the time being:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cutler had talks with the Jets and Texans prior to taking the Fox job.

Cutler has not formally filed retirement papers—a move his agent said he had no plans to make.

"Jay wants to play football," Bus Cook said April 25, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league."