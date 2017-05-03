Torii Hunter Details Racist Experiences During MLB Career

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Two days after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was the victim of racist insults by fans at Fenway Park, retired five-time All-Star Torii Hunter has recalled some of his own past experiences.

During an interview with MLB At The Plate, Hunter said he would hear fans call him racist names while playing in the outfield.

"I had batteries tossed at me, I had quarters and nickels and dimes, and I would pick them up to get them upset," he said, per Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "In the outfield, I was always called the N-word. I had an issue in Kansas City. I had N-word issues there, and we got the guy kicked out."



After Baltimore's 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Jones said a fan in the stands was making racist remarks at him.

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

The Red Sox issued an apology to Jones, and fans at Fenway gave him a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat during Tuesday's game.

Hunter played 19 MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. He retired after the 2015 campaign.