Jack Tocho NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0" 202 lbs 4.54s 31 ⅝ " 9 ⅜ " 7.15s

POSITIVES

A four-year starter at North Carolina State, Jack Tocho was a team captain in his senior season. He has an ideal NFL frame with solid speed and the vertical skills to play above the field. Tocho has the strength to play physically at the line of scrimmage and has the play power to impact receivers with his jam. Tocho has a 35-inch vertical jump that helps mask some of his size deficiencies. He has the awareness, strength and physical style NFL teams want and projects as a solid depth corner.

NEGATIVES

A lack of ball skills show up on tape and in the box score. Tocho had just six interceptions in four seasons as a starter. He sat out combine shuttle drills with tightness but ran poor times at his pro day. Tocho plays with a stiff, high backpedal and struggles to work through transitions with speed. His short arms make his recovery radius small. From a change-of-direction standpoint, Tocho doesn't pass the bar. Without ball skills, quickness in space or flexibility, he projects as a late-round pick who must make his living early on special teams.



PRO COMPARISON: Keenan Lewis, Free Agent

FINAL GRADE: 5.10/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 7)