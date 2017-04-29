Jylan Ware NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'7 ½" 314 lbs 4.92s 33 ½" 9 ¾ "

POSITIVES

A sleeper in the 2017 tackle class, Jylan Ware is the kind of player teams grab late in the draft and work for a year to develop his raw tools. Athletically, Ware fits the mold. He's 6'7 ½", 314 pounds and moves effortlessly. His burst, balance and flexibility all pass the eye test. His arms are long, and he has a nice, quick punch with active hands. Those hands also stunned defenders in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with power. He's seen on film knocking defenders off-path with punches from both hands. His timing and his footwork in pass sets show his potential to be very good with coaching. His use of length and power in his hands and his arms is way ahead of where you expect it to be from a small-school tackle. In the running game, Ware has power and plays with enough of a mean streak to dump defenders.

NEGATIVES

Playing at Alabama State, Ware has seen zero NFL talent on a regular basis. He has a long, lanky frame that's underdeveloped and will need a redshirt year in the pros to build up his strength. His pass sets can get lazy, and he needs to work on being consistent with his stance and his steps. The stance particularly needs work, as he doesn't have a routine down to get his same foot placement and kick step each time. He's more athlete than technician attacking defenders—which won't work in the NFL without some tools in his toolbox of pass-protection moves. Learning to play with a lower base in the running game will help him build more power.



PRO COMPARISON: Le'Raven Clark, Indianapolis Colts

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)