Noah Brown NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2" 222 lbs 4.56s 31 1/4" 9 1/8" 7.07s

POSITIVES

Noah Brown may have the highest ceiling of any wide receiver in this class graded as a mid- to late-draft pick. He shows the ability to catch the ball in front of his body with soft hands. He runs good routes, running through contact at the stem of his routes without affecting his speed. He combines his ability to separate with his ability to high-point the ball to create big plays. He is comfortable catching the ball in traffic, and versus Oklahoma he even pinned the ball on the defender's back. He was a big-time red-zone threat, as seven of his 32 receptions on the year went for touchdowns, including four versus Oklahoma. Brown shows good strength and power with the ball in his hands. Ohio State didn't take advantage of it enough, but Brown can run through tacklers and make plays in space. At 6'2", 222 pounds and with a 4.56-second 40, Brown has the athletic makeup for the NFL. He also shows the ability and desire to be a successful blocker. He particularly shines in crack-back block situations, where he levels defenders.

NEGATIVES

While there is a lot to like about Brown's ceiling, his floor is also very low. Outside of his one game versus Oklahoma, he didn't show much on the season. While Ohio State underutilized him on offense, employing a limited passing attack, he still only had 32 catches. While Brown looked like an impressive athlete on the field, his three-cone and 20-yard shuttle stats were in the 28th and 20th percentiles, respectively. There are a lot more questions than answers when it comes to Brown, and that's why his ceiling is very high, but his floor is very low. Ohio State's impressive track record of player success in the NFL will likely cause a team to take a chance on his ceiling early on Day 3.

PRO COMPARISON: Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3/4)

