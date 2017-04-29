Elijah Lee NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'2 ½" 229 lbs 4.69s 31 1/2" 7.05s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Kansas State, Elijah Lee left school early for the NFL draft. Lee had great production over the last three years, totaling 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while also grabbing five interceptions and notching 10 passes defensed. He's athletic enough to move down the line and track the ball, mirroring ball-carriers and sliding through traffic. He can pull the trigger and come downhill as a tackler. Lee is fast enough to stay in front of the ball and rarely over-runs the play. Early in his career, Lee was used as more of a pass-rusher, and in that role, he showed promise with burst and timing.

NEGATIVES

Lee wasn't invited to the combine—generally a bad sign for an underclassman. His pro-day times were not good for an undersized linebacker selling himself on athleticism. Lee is undersized with little experience and inconsistent play. His play power won't allow him to get off blockers in the NFL. He's short-armed (31 ½") and doesn't possess the explosive strength to shed once a blocker gets his hands on him. Lee's instincts can be slow, and he relied on speed to get into position to make plays. An upside player, Lee is a fit in a 4-3 scheme, but he's undersized and could struggle to become an every-down player.



PRO COMPARISON: Deone Bucannon, Arizona Cardinals

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)