Ifeadi Odenigbo NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3" 258 lbs 4.72s 32 ⅝ " 10 ½ " 7.26s

POSITIVES

A one-year starter at Northwestern, Ifeadi Odenigbo posted 12 TFLs and 10 sacks in his full season of playing time. If you want first-step quickness and burst, Odenigbo has both. He has a compact, athletic frame with a powerful core and lower body that allows him to explode out of the blocks. Odenigbo doesn’t have great length, but he uses what he has well with timing and a strong push to keep blockers off his body. He can sit down and anchor as a defensive end or outside linebacker. His pass-rush tools are well-developed, and he’ll use a long-arm, spin move and inside dip to beat blockers.

NEGATIVES

Odenigbo tore his labrum as a true freshman and played with a sprained ankle in 2015. His hips aren’t what you want from a prototypically sized edge. He’s too tall in his movements and doesn’t have the knee bend or hip sink to effectively turn the corner against NFL blockers. His instincts weren’t great on film, which can be expected from a one-year starter but not so much from a player who was in college for five seasons. It’s a concern that a very highly recruited prep player only saw one season of starting.



PRO COMPARISON: Cornelius Washington, Detroit Lions

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)