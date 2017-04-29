    2017 NFL Draft Sets Record for Number of Trades

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The 2017 NFL draft hasn't even concluded, but teams have already executed a record number of trades in Philadelphia.

    On Saturday, league spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the 37 trades at this year's draft surpassed the old mark (34) set in 2008. NFL Network's Rich Eisen explained one big factor behind the draft record:

    No deal has made bigger waves than the Chicago Bears' moving up to the second overall selection to pick Mitchell Trubisky. In order to move up just one spot, the Bears swapped first-round picks with the San Francisco 49ers and sent the Niners their 2017 third- and fourth-round picks as well as a third-rounder in 2018.

    1. Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles

    2. Grading the Trubisky Pick

    3. Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL

    4. Scouting No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett

    5. Browns Draft QB DeShone Kizer with No. 52 Pick

    6. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    7. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    9. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    10. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    11. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    12. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    13. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    14. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    15. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    16. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    17. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    18. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    19. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    20. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    21. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    22. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    23. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    24. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    25. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    26. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    27. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    29. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    30. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    31. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    32. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    34. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    36. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    38. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    40. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    42. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    43. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    44. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    45. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    46. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    47. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    48. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    49. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    50. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    51. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    52. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    53. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    54. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    55. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    56. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    57. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    58. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    59. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    60. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    61. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    62. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    63. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    64. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    65. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    66. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    67. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    68. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    69. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    70. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    71. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    72. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    73. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    74. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    75. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    76. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    77. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    78. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    79. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    80. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    81. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    82. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    83. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    84. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    85. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    86. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    87. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    88. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    89. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    90. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    The Kansas City Chiefs also surprised many when they traded up to the No. 10 pick to get Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded away their 2017 first- and third-rounders and their first-round pick for next year.

    Teams were aggressive to try to get the best quarterbacks in this year's class, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thought the Cleveland Browns had the best approach as they added DeShone Kizer in the second round without making a trade:

    This year may be a bit of an outlier in terms of the volume of trades, but NFL general managers will never stop doing whatever it takes to get the top player on their draft board.