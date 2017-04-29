Sam Rogers NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 5'11 1/4" 231 lbs 4.87s 7.27s 4.34s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Sam Rogers is a stout, powerful player with the three-down skills teams want in the modern fullback. He's shown himself to be a valuable receiver in the Virginia Tech offense, grabbing 72 catches in the last four seasons. Rogers runs with power and has great pad height going through the line of scrimmage or when meeting a tackler on a swing pass. He's an aggressive, powerful, physical player. Rogers can play fullback and H-back, and he has experience on special teams. He's a versatile, valuable piece. Coaches we spoke to loved working with Rogers thanks to his weight-room and practice dedication. The fullback position might be losing value, but Rogers can play in the NFL with his running, receiving and special teams ability.

NEGATIVES

Rogers lacks overall athleticism and doesn't have the speed to run away from defenders. He takes too many steps to reach top speed and isn't a quick cutter going through traffic. Rogers can be stiff and doesn't have burst coming out of the blocks. As a blocker, his lack of length is an issue, and he has to learn to punch first and not rely on his body to absorb pass-rushers.



PRO COMPARISON: Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers

FINAL GRADE: 5.10/9.00 (Round 7)

