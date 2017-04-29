Stacy Coley NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0" 1/8" 195 lbs 4.45s 32 1/4" 9 3/4" 7.15s

POSITIVES

Stacy Coley is a versatile receiver who can bring different elements to an offense. He can play in the slot and out wide, winning versus both press and off coverage. He is a smart football player who settles in zones nicely and has good stick knowledge. He gets good separation downfield and tracks the ball nicely over his shoulder. He runs a good comeback, driving back to the football and catching it with soft hands. Coley runs good routes and uses his past successes as fakes to create separation on future routes. Coley has the deep speed—he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the combine—to beat people deep as well as turn the ball upfield after he catches it. He has speed, elusiveness and vision, and he is a threat to hit a home run on every play. He shows an ability to adjust to an underthrown ball and has good body control near the sidelines. Coley also gives great effort blocking; he will run downfield to try to help spring a teammate or hold his own on a screen pass versus a defensive back. Though Miami stopped using him two years ago on returns, Coley does bring return ability. He averaged 24.3 yards per kick return with a touchdown and 13 yards per punt return in 2013 and '14.

NEGATIVES

Durability is an issue for Coley as he has a history of injuries. He has had knee, hip, hamstring and shoulder issues in his career. Coley needs to get physically stronger as contact can affect his routes both at the line of scrimmage and down the field at the top of his routes. He isn't comfortable catching the ball in traffic, leading to dropped and incomplete passes. Coley is a fast, elusive receiver but lacks strength once he is hit; he will not get much hidden yardage.

PRO COMPARISON: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

FINAL GRADE: 5.30/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

