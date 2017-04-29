Marquez White NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'11 ¾ " 194 lbs 4.59s 32 1/8" 10" 7.28s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Florida State, Marquez White has an NFL build with a thick frame and massive 10-inch hands with good 32 ⅛-inch arm length. White impressed with a 36-inch vertical jump at both the combine and his pro day.

On the field, White is a versatile defender able to play both man and zone coverages and inside or outside cornerback. He moves well through transitions and has the quickness to run with underneath routes. He's also long enough with that big vertical to go up and challenge 50-50 passes. White was a team captain in 2016.

NEGATIVES

White didn't test like an athlete, and his poor showing at the FSU pro day may red-flag him for teams—he had a 40 time over 4.6 seconds and a 7.28-second three-cone drill. White recorded just four interceptions in his four years with the Seminoles and is not a playmaker. He's tall and stiff in his bail technique and doesn’t look like a natural mover in his backpedal. One NFL scout we spoke to felt White was poorly conditioned—he missed the bench press (shoulder) and shuttle drills (headache) at the combine.



PRO COMPARISON: Zack Sanchez, Carolina Panthers

FINAL GRADE: 5.30/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

