Alabama, Michigan Set School Records for Most NFL Draft Picks in 1 Class

The University of Alabama and University of Michigan set school records for most NFL draft picks in a single class Saturday.

The Alabama record, which was previously nine, was broken when the Chicago Bears selected safety Eddie Jackson at No. 112 overall, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Meanwhile, the Wolverines' new mark stands at 11 players. As the Detroit Free Press' Mark Snyder noted, Michigan's previous record of 10—which was set in 1972 and 1974—came when drafts ran 16 and 17 rounds.

The Crimson Tide had a whopping four first-round picks, headlined by Washington Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster.

The train kept rolling in Round 2, when Cam Robinson (No. 34 overall), Ryan Anderson (No. 49 overall) and Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55 overall) were picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Redskins and New York Giants, respectively.

Tim Williams and ArDarius Stewart were then selected back-to-back at Nos. 78 and 79 in the third round before Jackson came off the board in Round 4.

The Wolverines weren't as prolific early on, considering Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall) and Taco Charlton (No. 28 overall) were their only Day 1 picks.

However, they've dominated the past two days thanks to four third-round picks in Amara Darboh, Chris Wormley, Jourdan Lewis and Delano Hill, as well as three fourth-round picks in Jehu Chesson, Ben Gedeon and Ryan Glasgow.

Tight end Jake Butt was also the first pick of the fifth round by the Denver Broncos after he experienced a slide down draft boards due to a torn ACL suffered in December's Orange Bowl.

Cornerback Jeremy Clark (No. 197 overall) represented the school's record-breaking selection when he was picked by the New York Jets in the sixth round.