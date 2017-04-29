Rudy Ford NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 5'11" 205 lbs 4.39s N/A N/A

POSITIVES

Rudy Ford comes into the 2017 draft with versatility, having played running back early in his career and ending it flipping between safety and nickel cornerback. Ford has NFL size and jumps off the film as a tackler. He's not afraid to get dirty in the running game and will shed blockers and dip under them to get to the ball. He arrives at the point of contact with a nice pad pop. He's a finisher and can play with a mean streak. Ford is a four-down player who can help either as a return man or as a gunner on special teams. He's a selfless, team-first player who has three years starting experience and has lined up in a number of roles. Ford's pro day 40-time of 4.39 seconds will give him a boost on draft boards. Projecting him forward, playing as a strong safety and special teams ace is his calling card.

NEGATIVES

A lack of elite athleticism and flexibility limit Ford. He's not straight-line fast and struggles when asked to open his hips and get through transitions. Double moves from SEC receivers left him lost in coverage. Ford is best in the box, but he can be a touch slow reading-and-reacting the ball and will attempt to overcompensate with speed. He'll get caught taking false steps against play action and can be overaggressive. With poor length (30" arms), Ford isn't a great matchup in coverage against NFL size. His lack of size would make carrying athletic tight ends down the field an issue. A foot injury limited his workouts before April's draft.



PRO COMPARISON: Deon Bush, Chicago Bears

FINAL GRADE: 5.00/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)