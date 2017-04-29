Chuck Clark NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0" 208 lbs 4.54s 32 ¼" 9" 6.85s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Virginia Tech, playing both free safety and cornerback, Chuck Clark has the size NFL teams want. He's an experienced tackler with the range, instincts and toughness to be a threat against the run. Clark can flash explosiveness and is an aggressive player on the field. His range and his lateral pursuit are pro-quality. He's fiery on the field, and his teammates feed off his energy. Playing cornerback, Clark has the length and size to get physical at the line of scrimmage. He's comfortable in zone coverage. Teams will like Clark's size and his versatility, and with his tackling skills, he could be a valuable addition on special teams.

NEGATIVES

Clark posted just two interceptions in college—a shocking lack of ball skills from a 40-game starter. He doesn't show great fluid ability in his backpedal and can get tall and stiff in man coverage. His instincts as a cover man aren't developed, and he may shuttle back to free safety, where he can play better keeping the ball in front of him. He'll get sucked into biting on misdirection and lives with his eyes in the backfield. Clark doesn’t have the recovery speed to make mistakes in coverage.



PRO COMPARISON: Demetrius McCray, Seattle Seahawks

FINAL GRADE: 5.30/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)