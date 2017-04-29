    Mike Tyson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    Cincinnati defensive back Mike Tyson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

     

    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'1 "204 lbs4.52s31 ¾"9 ¼"N/A

     

    POSITIVES

    A one-year starter at Cincinnati, Mike Tyson has been trying to make a name for himself. Experienced at safety and corner, he has the versatility and size that many teams are going to look for. He's adequate at playing inside and against the run, and his five interceptions as a senior will help come draft day. He's a tough player not afraid to make a hit. If you want to make your son tough, name him Sue or maybe Mike Tyson. 

           

    NEGATIVES

    He lacks long speed and the athletic hips to play outside at corner. Separation can be an issue for Tyson, and recovery speed is not an option. He doesn't transition well, turn and run or find the ball. He needs to make a good impression on special teams to get a franchise's attention in camp. 
     

    PRO COMPARISON: Markelle Martin, Tennessee Titans

    FINAL GRADE: 4.99/9.00 (Undrafted Free Agent)

     

    Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.