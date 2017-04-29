Danny Isidora NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'3" 306 lbs 5.00s 33" 9 ⅞ "

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at right guard, Danny Isidora has impressive athleticism and the tools to become an NFL starter in time. A high-character leader on the Miami team, you won't have to worry about Isidora off the field. He has an ideal NFL body type and enough length (33") at guard from a 6'3", 306-pound frame. His hand strength is solid when he locks horns with a defender, and he can redirect and drive-block once he's gained leverage. Isidora's coordination and burst are major strengths that will allow him to play in either a zone or man scheme moving forward. He shows a high football IQ and the overall strength and athleticism to play in the NFL early on. Isidora has enough of a mean streak and won't get pushed around physically.

NEGATIVES

Isidora has been banged up in college, missing time in 2013 with a foot injury. It's not helped that he's played in so many offensive systems either, which limited his development as a blocker. Footwork from Isidora can be inconsistent. He'll over-step often and can struggle to maintain body control on lateral moves. The biggest issue moving forward will be how well Isidora handles power moves in the pros. He can get walked back off his spot and will need to focus on improving his core and base strength.

PRO COMPARISON: Jerald Hawkins, Pittsburgh Steelers

FINAL GRADE: 6.20/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)

