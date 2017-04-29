Marquel Lee NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'3 1/4" 240 lbs 4.78s 32 1/2" 7.28s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Marquel Lee is one of the most aggressive, active players in the linebacker class. Lee has a great build with the required play power to stack up blockers and make plays in the backfield. He's surprisingly flexible and agile for a big man. He can open up his hips and fly to the ball from his spot in the middle of the field. Lee went off in 2016 with 105 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His instincts and reaction time are NFL-level in the run game. A natural leader and captain, Lee can handle the responsibility of the "Mike" position. In a 3-4 defense, he has the size, instincts and run defense skills to take one of the inside 'backer spots.

NEGATIVES

Average athleticism will hurt Lee in the pros. He's not quick enough to pull the chain against speedy backs and can get caught trying to chase from behind. Lee's coverage skills leave something to be desired as he can struggle to run with speed at the college level. His instincts in the pass game seem slow, and he can be late to react. He'll have to work on short-area agility and speed while learning the timing of the pro game. Lee would likely be a two-down player early on and will have to make his bones on special teams.



PRO COMPARISON: Ramik Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)