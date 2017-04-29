Jeremy McNichols NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'9" 214 lbs 4.49s N/A N/A 6.93s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Boise State, Jeremy McNichols entered the 2017 draft as a junior. For the Broncos, McNichols established himself as a dual-threat, caught 103 passes and rushed for 44 touchdowns. He has the open-field speed to run away from defenders and the fancy footwork to make a tackler miss in space. He has the lower-body power to run through contact and finish runs. McNichols is short but has big 10” hands that show up when he’s catching the ball. Vision is one his best traits. He has great instincts to find running room.

NEGATIVES

McNichols wants to take every run outside the tackle box and loves to turn the corner. He’s not a physical between-the-tackles runner and has nine fumbles in two seasons, which points to a struggle with ball security. McNichols is a finesse runner who, as one scout put it, “wants to tip-toe through the tulips”. McNichols had a torn labrum repaired after the combine and could miss some time early.

PRO COMPARISON: Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 3)

