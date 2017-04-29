Jayon Brown NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'0" 231 lbs 4.56s 31 3/8" 7.20s

POSITIVES

When Myles Jack went down, Jayon Brown took over the starting linebacker job and never looked back. With 21 starts over the last two years, Brown proved himself as a three-down weapon, amassing 212 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions over that span. Brown is an athlete with the speed, short-area quickness and burst to play as a 4-3 or 3-4 outside linebacker. He's a true downhill hitter with excellent wrap-up tackle skills. He's reliable, disciplined and smart about his angles and pursuit speed. Brown can play in space, too, and understands coverages. He'll match up well against tight ends in the NFL with his speed and strength to play physical at the line of scrimmage. Brown is still developing his football instincts, but his aggressive style and playmaking skills are NFL-caliber.

NEGATIVES

Brown has a small, narrow frame ,and his play power matches it. He's not a stack-and-shed linebacker, but instead needs to pursue from behind the ball. He'll stay away from contact and prefers to operate in space. Setting the edge is out of the question against NFL lead blockers. Brown's frame doesn't suggest he could add weight or bulk. Brown's instincts are not where you'd like them to be, and he's currently able to cover up poor diagnosing skills with his athleticism. He's more of a developmental prospect with a high enough upside grade to be considered in the top 100.





PRO COMPARISON: DeAndre Levy, Free Agent

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)

