Corn Elder NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'9 ⅞ " 183 lbs 4.50s 31 ¼" 8 ¾" N/A

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at cornerback, Corn Elder is a tough, physical player with excellent instincts and the potential to play in multiple roles in the NFL. He doesn't have great size, but his speed and his short-area quickness are good enough to matchup well in the slot or on the outside.

Elder might even be able to play safety. He was utilized as a blitzer in the last two seasons and impressed with his penchant for getting to the ball. He's twitchy and tough and can ride receivers through a jam at the line of scrimmage through an underneath route.

Elder is also a threat in the return game. As a nickel cornerback, a return man and a monster on kickoffs and punts, he has great value to NFL teams in the middle of the draft.

NEGATIVES

A lack of size and long speed will be an issue for Elder. His sub-9-inch hands make you wonder how he'll be able to catch the ball in the NFL. Elder plays feisty but doesn’t have great strength. He loves to jump routes but only had three interceptions in college. His lack of burst and length will keep him from making plays on the ball in the NFL unless he can learn to better position himself against the route. Elder was only a starter for one full season (2016).



PRO COMPARISON: Logan Ryan, Tennessee Titans

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Rookie Impact—Round 4)

