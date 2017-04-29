Jordan Morgan NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'3" 309 lbs 5.36s 34 ⅝ " 10"

POSITIVES

Jordan Morgan was a four-year starter at left tackle for Kutztown. In the NFL he'll make the move to guard, where his exceptional length (34 ⅝-inch arms) and impressive athleticism will make him a very nice developmental prospect. Morgan's footwork is that of a tackle. He's quick moving laterally, can explode upfield and has the recovery athleticism to catch up to defenders if beaten off his spot. A tough guy on the field, Morgan is a finisher with an aggressive, urgent style of play. He's an efficient, smart blocker with good angles and the natural tools to be developed into a starting guard. Morgan is not a plug-and-play guy but a Year 2 project at either guard spot.

NEGATIVES

The lack of elite competition Morgan faced in college could mean an elongated acclimation period in the NFL. His stance can be unbalanced, and his overall pass-protection technique needs NFL attention. Keeping his body under control and not lunging to reach defenders is a habit Morgan will have to learn in the NFL, as he was able to get away with sloppy technique in a lower conference. Playing with poise is something Morgan has to figure out—how to dial back the aggressiveness at times without losing his edge. Coming out of his stance with his eyes up and his body under control is a must.

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Pugh, New York Giants

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Developmental Prospect—Round 6)