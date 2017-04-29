Deatrich Wise Jr NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'5 ¼ " 274 lbs 4.92s 35 ⅝ " 10 ½ " 7.07s

POSITIVES

A one-year starter at Arkansas, Deatrich Wise looks the part on the hoof with great size, length and muscle tone. A team captain for the Razorbacks, Wise flashed production when on the field. In 2015, while playing as a situational rusher, he posted eight sacks and 10.5 TFLs. Wise knows how to use his amazing length to his advantage—both locking out blockers and getting his hands up to shut down passing lanes. He also has a huge tackle radius and is strong enough to keep an outside arm free and lasso a ball-carrier on the edge. Wise is a big, long strider and moves better in a short area than he does opening things up on a track.

NEGATIVES

Wise has been injured throughout his college career (hand injury 2012, knee injury 2014, broken hand 2016, separated shoulder 2016) that will cause teams to worry if he can ever stay healthy enough to play. Wise isn’t twitchy and will fall behind in pursuit because of a lack of overall speed. For a 274-pounder he moves much heavier. Given his limited time on the field at Arkansas, Wise is behind the ball in terms of awareness, instincts and technique. A lack of speed and his injury history will make Wise drop on draft day. Even with his upside and awesome length, he’s questionable as a top-120 pick.



PRO COMPARISON: Carl Nassib, Cleveland Browns

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)

