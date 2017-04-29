Montae Nicholson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'2" 212 lbs 4.42s N/A N/A

POSITIVES

Montae Nicholson certainly looks the part on the hoof with excellent height, weight, length and speed. If a team is drafting a player to develop at safety, Nicholson's raw tools are among the most intriguing in the class. A natural athlete, he has shown the hands to create interceptions and has the range to make plays moving forward or backward from his position. Michigan State used him as a deep safety, and he's comfortable in that role but has the body of a strong safety. Nicholson will come downhill and can lay big hits on ball-carriers.

NEGATIVES

A finesse player, Nicholson doesn't want to get dirty in the running game and will avoid contact down the field in the passing game. He'll have the cleanest jersey on the field after the contest. Nicholson can be tall and stiff in his transitions and doesn't show great change-of-direction skills. He can be very slow to flip his hips and accelerate out of his breaks. Nicholson looks the part more than he plays the part. As a tackler, he isn't a finisher and looks to make the highlight hit instead of securing a wrap-up tackle. He had a torn labrum (shoulder) repaired in March.



PRO COMPARISON: Tyvis Powell, Cleveland Browns

FINAL GRADE: 5.60/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)