Jaguars Draft Pick Dede Westbrook Reportedly Kicked Out of Combine Interview

During Saturday's 2017 NFL draft broadcast on ESPN, Todd McShay reported that Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Dede Westbrook was kicked out of a 15-minute interview during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman tweeted about the revelation and added he had never heard of something like that happening. Albert Breer of The MMQB provided the following quote from an anonymous AFC scout regarding Westbrook:

The Jags selected the former Oklahoma wideout with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round.

Cody Stavenhagen of the Tulsa World reported last December that Westbrook was twice arrested after being accused of domestic violence in 2012 and 2013.

Charges were rejected in the first incident, and the other case was dismissed when attempts to contact the accuser were unsuccessful.

Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union provided further context regarding the accusations against Westbrook:

From an on-field perspective, Westbrook was dominant in 2016 as he racked up 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with a punt-return score. That was good enough to earn a nod as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Westbrook will have an opportunity to slot in behind wide receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in Jacksonville's offense.