2018 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL draft may have just ended, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2018 edition with another college football season on the horizon.

In this case, though, the mock isn't going to focus heavily on pegging team needs. It's simply too early in the process. Rather, the exercise at this stage can be used as a general outline to peg players' draft stocks in advance of the 2017 college football season.

As a housekeeping note, keep in mind the projected order below was generated using Super Bowl 52 odds, courtesy of OddsShark. In other words, the team owning the worst odds is slotted in at No. 1, while the team with the best odds is at No. 32.

2018 NFL Mock Draft (Round 1) Pick Team Player 1 Cleveland Browns Sam Darnold, QB, USC 2 San Francisco 49ers Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA 3 New York Jets Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State 4 Los Angeles Rams Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M 5 Chicago Bears Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming 7 Buffalo Bills Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama 8 Los Angeles Chargers Arden Key, EDGE, LSU 9 Detroit Lions Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson 10 New Orleans Saints Derwin James, S, Florida State 11 Philadelphia Eagles Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama 12 Washington Redskins Derrius Guice, RB, LSU 13 Miami Dolphins Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College 14 Cincinnati Bengals Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma 15 Baltimore Ravens Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State 17 Tennessee Titans Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas 18 Arizona Cardinals Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State 19 Indianapolis Colts Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson 20 Minnesota Vikings Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame 21 Carolina Panthers Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh 22 Kansas City Chiefs Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State 23 New York Giants Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama 24 Denver Broncos Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State 25 Houston Texans Byron Cowart, DL, Auburn 26 Pittsburgh Steelers Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville 27 Oakland Raiders Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU 28 Atlanta Falcons Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State 29 Seattle Seahawks Da’Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama 30 Green Bay Packers Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State 31 Dallas Cowboys Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama 32 New England Patriots Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama Author's projections

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is already considered the prize of the 2018 draft class, and the 2017 college football season hasn't even started yet.



However, that label isn't without merit.

Darnold put on a show during his redshirt freshman season in 2016, throwing for 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led a spectacular come-from-behind effort to hand USC thrilling 52-49 Rose Bowl win on Jan. 2.

As a result, Darnold is the odds-on favorite (+300) to win the Heisman Trophy. Louisville quarterback, and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson clocks in at No. 2 with odds of +600, per OddsShark.

Furthermore, Darnold was so impressive in 2016 that he reportedly had the NFL Scouting Combine buzzing this March, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah:

"This isn't a big surprise," Jeremiah said, per NFL.com's Dan Parr. "Personnel executives have spent the last month or so watching a ton of tape. When you're studying draft-eligible defenders against USC, (Darnold) jumps off the screen. He only has one year of college playing experience, but he's clearly captured the attention of NFL evaluators."

Assuming Darnold can keep things rolling for the Trojans in 2017, he should maintain his status as 2018's No. 1 prospect.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

When it comes to running backs in the class of 2018, the line starts behind Penn State's Saquon Barkley.

The Nittany Lions tailback has been a revelation since he debuted in 2015, and he continued to raise his profile as a sophomore to the tune of 272 carries for 1,496 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 402 yards and four scores.

Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

And, like Darnold, Barkley erupted in the Rose Bowl to throttle up big boards everywhere. In the three-point loss, Barkley totaled 249 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage, including a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that left several USC defenders grasping at thin air.

"He has some juice, man," former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew said, per the Central Daily Times' John McGonigal. "He showed a little bit of everything. He showed his burst. He showed his vision, his cutting ability, the way he breaks through arm tackles, and then the speed at the end. He's definitely a guy that everyone will be watching."

A legitimate Heisman candidate (+1200, per Odds Shark) and three-down presence who should threaten 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2017, Barkley looks like the clear No. 1 running back in next year's draft.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Not to be forgotten at running back is LSU's Derrius Guice, however.

Although he was overshadowed by Leonard Fournette at times in 2016, Guice showed why he should be a legitimate first-round consideration for teams in need of fresh legs in the backfield.

In 12 appearances as a sophomore, Guice rushed 183 times for 1,387 yards—good for 7.6 yards per carry—and 15 touchdowns. He also topped 250 rushing yards against Texas A&M and Arkansas last year, which put him in some esteemed company, according to the SEC Network on Twitter:

Perhaps more jaw-dropping was the way in which Guice piled up yards in one of those signature performances.

As Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness noted, "Against Arkansas he forced seven missed tackles on 21 carries, rushing for 252 yards, including one that went for 96 yards. He averaged 5.6 yards after contact per carry in that game, forcing everyone to stand up and take notice."

Guice may not be as well-rounded as Barkley, but he certainly has the talent worthy of a first-round selection.