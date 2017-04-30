    2018 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans looks to pass the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    The 2017 NFL draft may have just ended, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2018 edition with another college football season on the horizon.

    In this case, though, the mock isn't going to focus heavily on pegging team needs. It's simply too early in the process. Rather, the exercise at this stage can be used as a general outline to peg players' draft stocks in advance of the 2017 college football season. 

    As a housekeeping note, keep in mind the projected order below was generated using Super Bowl 52 odds, courtesy of OddsShark. In other words, the team owning the worst odds is slotted in at No. 1, while the team with the best odds is at No. 32. 

    2018 NFL Mock Draft (Round 1)
    PickTeamPlayer
    1Cleveland BrownsSam Darnold, QB, USC
    2San Francisco 49ersJosh Rosen, QB, UCLA
    3New York JetsSaquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
    4Los Angeles RamsChristian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
    5Chicago BearsMike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
    6Jacksonville JaguarsJosh Allen, QB, Wyoming
    7Buffalo BillsMinkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
    8Los Angeles ChargersArden Key, EDGE, LSU
    9Detroit LionsChristian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
    10New Orleans SaintsDerwin James, S, Florida State
    11Philadelphia EaglesCalvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
    12Washington RedskinsDerrius Guice, RB, LSU
    13Miami DolphinsHarold Landry, OLB, Boston College
    14Cincinnati BengalsOrlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
    15Baltimore RavensSam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
    16Tampa Bay BuccaneersTarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
    17Tennessee TitansMalik Jefferson, LB, Texas
    18Arizona CardinalsMason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
    19Indianapolis ColtsMitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
    20Minnesota VikingsQuenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
    21Carolina PanthersJordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
    22Kansas City ChiefsJosh Sweat, DE, Florida State
    23New York GiantsBo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
    24Denver BroncosTyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
    25Houston TexansByron Cowart, DL, Auburn
    26Pittsburgh SteelersLamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
    27Oakland RaidersCourtland Sutton, WR, SMU
    28Atlanta FalconsBradley Chubb, DE, NC State
    29Seattle SeahawksDa’Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
    30Green Bay PackersMike Weber, RB, Ohio State
    31Dallas CowboysRonnie Harrison, S, Alabama
    32New England PatriotsDa’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
    Sam Darnold, QB, USC

    USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is already considered the prize of the 2018 draft class, and the 2017 college football season hasn't even started yet. 

    However, that label isn't without merit. 

    Darnold put on a show during his redshirt freshman season in 2016, throwing for 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led a spectacular come-from-behind effort to hand USC thrilling 52-49 Rose Bowl win on Jan. 2.

    As a result, Darnold is the odds-on favorite (+300) to win the Heisman Trophy. Louisville quarterback, and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson clocks in at No. 2 with odds of +600, per OddsShark.  

    Furthermore, Darnold was so impressive in 2016 that he reportedly had the NFL Scouting Combine buzzing this March, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah:

    "This isn't a big surprise," Jeremiah said, per NFL.com's Dan Parr. "Personnel executives have spent the last month or so watching a ton of tape. When you're studying draft-eligible defenders against USC, (Darnold) jumps off the screen. He only has one year of college playing experience, but he's clearly captured the attention of NFL evaluators."

    Assuming Darnold can keep things rolling for the Trojans in 2017, he should maintain his status as 2018's No. 1 prospect.  

     

    Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the ball against the USC Trojans during the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Califor
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    When it comes to running backs in the class of 2018, the line starts behind Penn State's Saquon Barkley. 

    The Nittany Lions tailback has been a revelation since he debuted in 2015, and he continued to raise his profile as a sophomore to the tune of 272 carries for 1,496 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 402 yards and four scores.  

    And, like Darnold, Barkley erupted in the Rose Bowl to throttle up big boards everywhere. In the three-point loss, Barkley totaled 249 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage, including a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that left several USC defenders grasping at thin air. 

    "He has some juice, man," former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew said, per the Central Daily Times' John McGonigal. "He showed a little bit of everything. He showed his burst. He showed his vision, his cutting ability, the way he breaks through arm tackles, and then the speed at the end. He's definitely a guy that everyone will be watching."

    A legitimate Heisman candidate (+1200, per Odds Shark) and three-down presence who should threaten 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2017, Barkley looks like the clear No. 1 running back in next year's draft. 

     

    Derrius Guice, RB, LSU 

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers watches a replay during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by W
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Not to be forgotten at running back is LSU's Derrius Guice, however.

    Although he was overshadowed by Leonard Fournette at times in 2016, Guice showed why he should be a legitimate first-round consideration for teams in need of fresh legs in the backfield.  

    In 12 appearances as a sophomore, Guice rushed 183 times for 1,387 yards—good for 7.6 yards per carry—and 15 touchdowns. He also topped 250 rushing yards against Texas A&M and Arkansas last year, which put him in some esteemed company, according to the SEC Network on Twitter: 

    Perhaps more jaw-dropping was the way in which Guice piled up yards in one of those signature performances.

    As Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness noted, "Against Arkansas he forced seven missed tackles on 21 carries, rushing for 252 yards, including one that went for 96 yards. He averaged 5.6 yards after contact per carry in that game, forcing everyone to stand up and take notice."

    Guice may not be as well-rounded as Barkley, but he certainly has the talent worthy of a first-round selection. 