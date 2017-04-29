NFL Draft 2017: List of Grades for Each Franchise Following Final Results

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After months of study by all 32 NFL teams and three days' worth of selections, the 2017 NFL draft is officially completed.

Now the hard work begins for the players and their respective position coaches. It's time to turn potential into production as the rookies who were drafted have to learn their new team's systems and start to fulfill expectations.

Taking team needs, athletic skill and draft-pick values into account, here's a look at each team's best selection as well as their overall grade for the three-day NFL draft that concluded Saturday.

2017 NFL Draft Grades Team Most Impactful Selection Overall Grade Arizona Cardinals OLB Haason Reddick, Temple A- Atlanta Falcons OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA B Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabam B Buffalo Bills WR Zay Jones, East Carolina C+ Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford B- Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina D+ Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma B- Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett,Texas A&M A- Dallas Cowboys DE Taco Charlton, Michigan B+ Denver Broncos WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech C Detroit Lions ILB Jarrad Davis, Florida B+ Green Bay Packers CB Kevin King, Washington C+ Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson A- Indianapolis Colts FS Malik Hooker, Ohio State B+ Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, LSU B- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech B+ Los Angeles Chargers OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky C+ Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama C+ Miami Dolphins DE Charles Harris, Missouri C Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State A- New England Patriots DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State B New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State A- New York Giants TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss B New York Jets SS Jamal Adams, LSU A- Oakland Raiders CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State B- Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee B+ Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC B+ San Francisco 49ers DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford A Seattle Seahawks DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State B Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard, Alabama B- Tennessee Titans CB Adoree' Jackson, USC B Washington Redskins DT Jonathan Allen, Alabama B Silverman grades

Notable Non-First-Round Picks

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings, second round, 41st pick overall

The Vikings saw enough evidence in the last two seasons to know that Adrian Peterson was no longer capable of dominating from the running back position, and they decided to part company with the former 2,000-yard runner.

Peterson will try to prove the Vikings wrong as a member of the New Orleans Saints, and the Vikings have turned to the explosive Cook to upgrade their running game.

The former Florida State Seminole may be the best running back in this year's rookie class, and he could have a chance to give the Vikings consistent big-play ability out of the backfield.

Cook was magnificent as a college runner with 4,464 yards over a three-year period and he scored 46 touchdowns. He has the speed to break long plays to the outside, and he also has the surprising strength to break tackles after the initial contact.

The Vikings traded up in the second round with the Cincinnati Bengals to get Cook, and general manager Rick Spielman explained the rationale for selecting Cook.

"We're very excited to get the quality of running back we were able to get," Spielman said (per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press). "We started making some calls once we knew he was going to slide into the second day. ... When you see a first-round running back fall to you, we were pretty excited about that."

Cook has several off-the-field incidents in his past, but he has not been convicted of any crime, and Seminole coach Jimbo Fisher gave Cook his endorsement, saying that the running back never gave him any issues.

The Vikings added former Raider running back Latavius Murray through free agency, but Cook has a chance to become a star in Minnesota if the offensive line can do a decent job of blocking for him.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

DT Malik McDowell, Seattle Seahawks, second round, 35th pick

The Seahawks have remained a contender for several reasons, and the biggest factor has been the hard hitting and effective play of their defense.

They went a long way toward ensuring that will continue to be part of their signature by drafting Malik McDowell out of Michigan State in the second round.

The 6'6", 276-pound McDowell is extremely athletic and has one of the highest ceilings in this year's draft. He plays with excellent leverage and his long arms allow him to dominate with his power. His height could indicate that opposing blockers can get lower and under his pad level, but that is not the case.

McDowell also has the speed to chase plays down from the back side and keep running backs from breaking into the open.

He clearly has pass-rushing ability, and while there have been questions about his motor and every-down consistency, the Seahawks clearly believe he can help them.

McDowell had visited the Seahawks during the draft process, and he said that playing in Seattle was an idea that had him excited.

"I'm motivated," McDowell said, as per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "Just ready to come down there, play for the 12th man."

WR Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars, fourth round, 110th pick

The Jaguars made a big move on the final day of the draft when they selected the dangerous Westbrook from Oklahoma.

Westbrook is an explosive and sudden playmaker who can go downfield and stretch the defense. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin knows his Jaguars have issues at quarterback with Blake Bortles, and Westbrook can help Bortles stretch the defense and get open as a result of his stop-and-start ability.

Westbrook is not a big man at 6'0" and 178 pounds, and there are concerns about his ability to handle the physical pounding. However, he caught 17 touchdown passes and averaged 19.1 yards per reception for the Sooners last season, and he may be just what the Jaguars need.