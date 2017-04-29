NFL Draft 2017 Results: Complete Overview and Grades of Rounds 1-3

Elsa/Getty Images

Two days are in the books for what has been an unpredictable 2017 NFL draft.

While the Cleveland Browns surprised almost no one by selecting Myles Garrett with the first overall pick, chaos reigned after the Chicago Bears traded up to get Mitchell Trubisky. Even by the standards the NFL draft has set for itself, the 2017 edition stands apart among its recent peers.

Give the Bears credit. They're one of the most talked-about teams coming out of Day 2 of the draft—albeit not necessarily for the right reasons. Many criticized Chicago's trade and selection of Trubisky, and Chicago Bulls fans even booed Trubisky at Friday night's NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

Like the Bears, the three teams below are a topic of discussion among many NFL fans through three rounds of the 2017 draft.

Draft Results

Team Grades

Team Picks Grade Summary Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick, LB; Budda Baker, S; Chad Williams, WR A- Reddick is the pass-rusher the Cardinals needed. Putting Baker, Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson in the same secondary is scary. Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley, DE; Duke Riley, LB B Falcons addressed need with McKinley, but Atlanta gets knocked for scarcity of picks. Riley was a bit of a reach, too. Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey, CB; Tyus Bowser, OLB; Chris Wormley, DE; Tim Williams, OLB C+ Each pick is defensible on its own, but how haven't the Ravens added an offensive player yet? Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White, CB; Zay Jones, WR; Dion Dawkins, OG B+ White and Dawkins were smart picks, but Jones could be one of the steals of the second round. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB; Curtis Samuel, WR; Taylor Moton, OG; Daeshon Hall, DE B After taking McCaffrey in the first round, the Panthers' selection of Samuel was somewhat quizzical. Carolina should've focused elsewhere in the second round with McCaffrey on board. Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky, QB; Adam Shaheen, TE C Gave up a lot in order to take Trubisky, who isn't even a can't-miss QB in the Andrew Luck vein. Then Bears reached for Shaheen. Cincinnati Bengals John Ross, WR; Joe Mixon, RB; Jordan Willis, OLB C+ Some team was going to take a chance on Mixon. Bengals have to accept the PR headache they've caused for themselves. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE; Jabrill Peppers, S; David Njoku, TE; DeShone Kizer, QB; Larry Ogunjobi, OT A What in the world is going on? The Browns have done excellent so far and didn't even reach to get a quarterback. Kizer is a risky pick but a reasonable gamble in second round. Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE; Chidobe Awuzie, CB; Jourdan Lewis, CB A- Lewis carries some off-field concerns, which is why he dropped so far. Charlton and Awuzie were both great value picks. Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, OT; DeMarcus Walker, DE; Carlos Henderson, WR; Brendan Langley, CB B- Using a first-rounder on a player with one year of FBS experience who turns 25 in May is a risk. Broncos need offensive line help, but Bolles needs to be an immediate hit. Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis, LB; Teez Tabor, CB; Kenny Golladay, WR B Davis is the linebacker Detroit desperately needs even if Lions took him a bit too high. Tabor was nice value in second round. Green Bay Packers Kevin King, CB; Josh Jones, S; Montravius Adams, DT B Although absence of a first-round pick hurts, Packers did well with their three picks on Day 2. King was basically a de facto first-round pick in terms of value. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB; Zach Cunningham, LB; D'Onta Foreman, RB A- Still not sold on Watson's potential in the NFL but a nice pick in a generally weak QB class at the top. Watson at No. 12 is much better than Trubisky at No. 2 or Mahomes at No. 10 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S; Quincy Wilson, CB; Tarell Basham, DE A Colts hit a home run with Hooker and Wilson, and Basham is a steal in the third round. Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB; Cam Robinson, OT; Dawuane Smoot, DE B The No. 4 pick is high to go with a running back, but Fournette is more than capable of justifying the investment. Robinson, though, was a reach that early in the second round. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, QB; Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE; Kareem Hunt, RB C+ It's difficult to grade the Chiefs' draft so far because they're showing a concerted effort to look to the long term. Could work out but plenty of previous Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR; Forrest Lamp, OG; Dan Feeney, OG B Can't fault the Chargers for the fact Corey Brown wasn't on the board. Williams made sense, and Lamp was a great value pick. Los Angeles Rams Gerald Everett, TE; Cooper Kupp, WR; John Johnson, S C+ Kupp isn't enough to cover for the fact the Rams didn't have a first-round pick and used their first pick on a high-risk, high-reward tight end. Miami Dolphins Charles Harris, OLB; Raekwon McMillan, LB; Cordrea Tankersley, CB B+ Dolphins strengthened greatly on defense. And the risk Miami took with McMillan was offset by the relative security the team should have with Harris and Tankersley. Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook, RB; Pat Elflein, C B Vikings did a lot with a little. Cook could be the every-down back Minnesota needs with Adrian Peterson's departure. New England Patriots Derek Rivers, DE; Antonio Garcia, OT C+ Hard to get value when your first pick comes at No. 83. Patriots will probably turn Rivers and Garcia into Pro Bowlers. New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore, CB; Ryan Ramczyk, OT; Marcus Williams, S; Alvin Kamara, RB; Alex Anzalone, LB; Trey Hendrickson, OLB A Lattimore will be a godsend for the Saints secondary, and Ryan Ramczyk should improve the offensive line. One question is whether Saints should've added WR with Brandin Cooks gone. New York Giants Evan Engram, TE; Dalvin Tomlinson, DT; Davis Webb, QB B Engram was a good addition to the offense with O.J. Howard not an option. Webb in the third round was a head-scratcher, though, even when considering Eli Manning's age. New York Jets Jamal Adams, S; Marcus Maye, S; ArDarius Stewart, WR B Jets aren't one piece away from contention. Going with Maye in the second round doesn't make sense after already adding Adams. Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley, CB; Obi Melifonwu, S; Eddie Vanderdoes, DT B As is the case with Joe Mixon, Conley's off-field problems cloud his NFL outlook. Conley will either be a home run or a major misfire. Philadelphia Eagles Derek Barnett, DE; Sidney Jones, CB; Rasul Douglas, CB B+ Barnett and Jones was a great 1-2 combo in the first and second rounds. Eagles are in a position where they can wait for Jones to get healthy. Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, OLB; JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR; Cameron Sutton, CB; James Conner, RB B Steelers already have enough wideouts, especially with Martavis Bryant's conditional reinstatement. Why go with Smith-Schuster in the second round? San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE; Reuben Foster, LB; Ahkello Witherspoon, CB; C.J. Beathard, QB A 49ers earn extra credit for their trade with the Bears. Their work in the first round cancels out a lackluster Day 2. Seattle Seahawks Malik McDowell, DT; Ethan Pocic, C; Shaquill Griffin, DB; Delano Hill, SS; Nazair Jones, DT; Amara Darboh, WR B- The Seahawks didn't do a whole lot wrong on Day 2, but they didn't make any picks that really jump off the page, either. Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard, TE; Justin Evans, S; Chris Godwin, WR; Kendell Beckwith, ILB B+ Adding Howard and Godwin to the offense gives Tampa Bay one of the most exciting young attacks in the league. It's all up to Jameis Winston now. Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR; Adoree' Jackson, CB; Taywan Taylor, WR; Jonnu Smith, TE B Jackson was a reach in the first round with a lot of options still on the board. At least the Titans made the necessary move and selected Corey Davis. Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DE; Ryan Anderson, OLB; Fabian Moreau, CB B+ After Washington fired Scot McCloughan, expectations were low for the team. But Washington smartly didn't let Allen fall any further. Moreau could be a steal, too. Draft Results via NFL.com

Most Buzzworthy Teams

Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

It's hard to see how the Browns could've played this draft any better.

They made the safe pick and selected Garrett first overall.

Jabrill Peppers is a bit of a wild card, but he's the perfect player a rebuilding team like the Browns should target. Cleveland can experiment with Peppers in different positions without much consequence.

And to cap it all off, the Browns got their potential quarterback of the future in the second round without surrendering multiple picks.

As CBS Sports' Dane Brugler argued, DeShone Kizer is a more than worthwhile gamble at 52nd overall:

Mocking the Browns was easy when they started emphasizing analytics and proceeded to lose their first 14 games in 2016.

Based on the 2017 draft, Cleveland may actually be headed in the right direction. The Browns didn't take any unnecessary risks, and they didn't panic and make an ill-advised trade—cough, the Bears, cough, cough.

Grade: A

San Francisco 49ers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Also in the "Yes, we all saw that coming department" is the fact a first-year general manager has been the best wheeler-dealer of the 2017 draft.

First, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch convinced the Bears they needed to trade up to the second pick. Then, he got Reuben Foster as Foster was in the middle of a call with the New Orleans Saints, who were expecting to take him, per the Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman:

Here are some of the best reactions to Lynch's deal-making:

C.J. Beathard was one of the worst picks in the third round, but criticizing Lynch solely for that is somewhat unfair given everything else he had done to that point.

When the 49ers were successful under Jim Harbaugh, a strong defense was the foundation for their postseason runs. Foster and Solomon Thomas won't spark an immediate turnaround. A front seven that already included NaVorro Bowman, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner looks even more imposing, though.

Grade: A

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon landing with the Cincinnati Bengals was the second-most predictable thing to happen at the 2017 draft—behind Garrett going No. 1.

The Bengals have consistently drafted players with a history of off-field issues, and Mixon was one of the most polarizing players in this year's draft after assaulting a female student at Oklahoma in 2014.

Strictly in terms of need and talent, Mixon makes sense as a second-round pick for the Bengals. He's one of the top running backs available, and he can eventually replace Jeremy Hill, who's in the final year of his contract.

That doesn't make Cincinnati's decision any more palatable.

The frustrating aspect for Bengals fans is that the team did extremely well in selecting John Ross and Jordan Willis. Ross is a downfield threat who can complement A.J. Green, and Willis will help a defense that ranked 15th in adjusted sack rate in 2016, per Football Outsiders.

Mixon casts a big shadow, and the Bengals deserve every bit of scrutiny they'll receive in the days and weeks to come for selecting him.

Grade: C+