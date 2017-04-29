NFL Draft 2018: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Mock Predictions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We aren't even done with the 2017 NFL draft yet, but it's never too early to look ahead at a 2018 NFL mock draft.

Obviously a lot will change in the next 12 months. Inevitably, many of these players will lose momentum and end up falling out of the first round. And other prospects who aren't even in the conversation right now will have a breakout season and rise dramatically this fall.

But the evaluation process for next year's draft has to start somewhere, so here is a very early mock draft featuring 32 highly touted prospects who have the potential to land in next year's first round if their development continues as expected.

2018 NFL Mock Draft 1 San Francisco 49ers Josh Allen QB Wyoming 2 Chicago Bears Arden Key DE LSU 3 New York Jets Sam Darnold QB USC 4 Los Angeles Rams Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma 5 Cleveland Browns Minkah Fitzpatrick CB Alabama 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Sam Hubbard DE Ohio State 7 Buffalo Bills Josh Rosen QB UCLA 8 Los Angeles Chargers Derwin James S Florida State 9 New Orleans Saints Christian Wilkins DT Clemson 10 Arizona Cardinals Tarvarus McFadden CB Florida State 11 Denver Broncos Derrius Guice RB LSU 12 Indianapolis Colts Harold Landry DE/LB Boston College 13 Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley RB Penn State 14 Washington Redskins Cameron Smith LB USC 15 Tennessee Titans Derrick Nnadi DT Florida State 16 Minnesota Vikings Connor Williams OT Texas 17 Miami Dolphins Mitch Hyatt OT Clemson 18 Detroit Lions Tyquan Lewis DE Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson 20 Baltimore Ravens Trey Adams OT Washington 21 Cleveland Browns (via HOU) Jaire Alexander CB Louisville 22 Cincinnati Bengals Da'Shawn Hand DL Alabama 23 Carolina Panthers Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame 24 New York Giants Bradley Chubb DE N.C. State 25 Seattle Seahawks Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE/LB Oklahoma 26 Buffalo Bills (via KC) Courtland Sutton WR SMU 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Maurice Hurst DL Michigan 28 Atlanta Falcons Billy Price OG Ohio State 29 Oakland Raiders Azeem Victor LB Washington 30 Green Bay Packers Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 31 Dallas Cowboys Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M 32 New England Patriots Marquis Haynes LB Ole Miss

Draft order based on projected order of finish

Notable Prospects for 2018

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Very few football fans have seen Josh Allen play, but you might want to seek out a Wyoming game at some point this fall.

Allen spent time in junior college before enrolling at Wyoming last year and lighting up the Mountain West. After just one year with the Cowboys Allen considered entering the 2017 draft before ultimately deciding to head back to school, according to Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver.

Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com recently praised Allen, calling some of his throws "jaw dropping" and predicted that he would have been in the conversation to be the first quarterback selected this year had he left school early.

There are a number of highly regarded quarterbacks eligible for the 2018 draft, so Allen will have his work cut out for him to earn the top spot, but he has the potential to continue his development and be the No. 1 overall player selected in 2018.

Arden Key, LSU

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With Myles Garrett now in the NFL, the title of most explosive pass-rusher in the nation belongs to LSU's Arden Key.

Key's draft status for 2018 was up in the air earlier this offseason when Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron released a statement indicating that Key was stepping away from football for "personal reasons." But Key answered any questions about his future with a recent tweet:

According to CFB Film Room, Key has generated 87 quarterback pressures through his first two seasons at LSU. That type of production makes Key a special talent, and the type of athlete who is probably already prepared for the pro game.

Assuming he maintains that level of production and sorts out whatever personal issues he needed to away from the field, he should be considered one of the first-round locks for 2018.

Sam Darnold, USC

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Last summer Sam Darnold couldn't even beat out Max Browne for the starting job at USC but after taking over early in the season, Darnold's draft stock skyrocketed.

Despite having just 10 career starts under his belt, the redshirt sophomore is already one of the most popular prospects in the 2018 and many fans, including Scott Stump of The Today Show, are ready to tank for Darnold:

Darnold lost both of his top receivers, Darreus Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and most of his offensive line, including left tackle Chad Wheeler. So a regression is possible in 2017, especially early in the season as the Trojans break in new starters at those key positions. But as long as Darnold is able to continue his development, he could be an early first-round candidate in 2018.

Josh Rosen, UCLA

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

UCLA's Josh Rosen rounds out the big three quarterback prospects for 2018.

Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2016, which raises some concerns as he enters his junior year. But he's already throwing again and has been participating in spring practices.

He'll need to prove he's fully healthy, but if he's back to form Rosen will remain in the first-round conversation.

Rosen's place in the first round has been assumed since he stepped foot on UCLA's campus and immediately won the starting job as a true freshman in 2015. In fact, during September of his freshman year ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was already comparing him to Andrew Luck, according to Zack Rosenblatt of the Tuscon Star:

Hopefully Rosen's health is no longer an issue and he can get back on track to live up to those lofty expectations in 2017.