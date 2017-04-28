DeShone Kizer Not Picked in 1st Round of 2017 NFL Draft; Possible Landing Spots

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

DeShone Kizer, who looked like a potential late first-round pick after quarterbacks went flying off the board early in Thursday's first round, will have to wait until (at least) Day 2 to hear his name called at the 2017 NFL draft.

Kizer was not among the 32 names called by Roger Goodell, which isn't much of a surprise given where he stood heading into the draft. Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes had established themselves as the clear top three quarterbacks in the draft.

However, the rapidity with which they came off the board likely gave Kizer some hope. Trubisky was a surprise selection at No. 2 to the Chicago Bears, while Mahomes went No. 10 to the Kansas City Chiefs and Watson to the Houston Texans at No. 12.

