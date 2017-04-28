    2017 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Offensive lineman Cam Robinson of Alabama looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Front offices made huge statements in the 2017 NFL draft, trading up for quarterbacks despite the heavy criticism aimed at this class.

    ESPN's Ron Jaworski didn’t feel any of the incoming passers deserved first-round consideration. Yet three teams moved up to claim their signal-callers.

    The Chicago Bears started the trend when they decided to flip spots with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2:

    The Kansas City Chiefs may have used a smokescreen to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller:

    The Houston Texans couldn't land Tony Romo in the offseason. On Thursday, they decided to trade with the Cleveland Browns to pick Deshaun Watson at No. 12. According to Rapoport, the Browns worked the phones to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins:

    It's clear the have and the have-nots in the league are separated by decent quarterback play. Despite all the talk about the less than stellar talent at the position, three signal-callers came off the board via trade up within the top 12 picks.

    Alabama prospect Reuben Foster went in the opposite direction. As far as talent, he's the best linebacker in the draft. However, an offseason filled with negative headlines dropped him to No. 31. 

    What should we expect in Round 2 on Friday? Several prospects with borderline first-round grades will be available. Where do they land?

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 2
    PickTeamSelection
    33Cleveland BrownsKevin King, CB, Washington
    34San Francisco 49ersAlvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    35Jacksonville JaguarsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    36Chicago BearsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    37Los Angeles RamsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    38Los Angeles ChargersForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    39New York JetsQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    40Carolina PanthersTaylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
    41Cincinnati BengalsRyan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
    42New Orleans SaintsDavis Webb, QB, California
    43Philadelphia EaglesChidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
    44Buffalo BillsZay Jones, WR, East Carolina
    45Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    46Indianapolis ColtsTim Williams, OLB, Alabama
    47Baltimore RavensChris Godwin, WR, Penn State
    48Minnesota VikingsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    49Washington RedskinsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    50Tampa Bay BuccaneersTarell Basham, DE, Ohio
    51Denver BroncosBudda Baker, FS, Washington
    52Cleveland BrownsNathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
    53Detroit LionsJordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
    54Miami DolphinsDuke Riley, OLB, LSU
    55New York GiantsChris Wormley, DT, Michigan
    56Oakland RaidersRaekwon MacMillan, ILB, Ohio State
    57Houston TexansAlex Anzalone, OLB, Florida
    58Seattle SeahawksCordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
    59Kansas City ChiefsD'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
    60Dallas CowboysObi Melifonwu, SS, Connecticut
    61Green Bay PackersTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    62Pittsburgh SteelersFabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
    63Atlanta FalconsIsaac Asiata, OG, Utah
    64Carolina PanthersMarcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah
    Author's Predictions

     

    Cleveland Browns Start with Kevin King

    SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 25: Defensive back Kevin King #20 of the Washington Huskies reacts to call in the first half of play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Husky Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty I
    Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

    It's possible the Browns feel they're able to pry Cousins away from Washington. In the meantime, the front office should focus on the defense, specifically the secondary.

    CBSSports.com projected cornerback Kevin King as a first-round prospect. However, his unexpected slip benefits teams picking within the top five on Friday. Like Thursday, Cleveland will start the round with the first pick.

    The Browns secondary needs help opposite Joe Haden. Cornerback Justin Gilbert, the No. 8 overall pick in 2014, never panned out. After two seasons with Cleveland, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2016 campaign. It's time to revisit the position with a 6'3", 200-pound perimeter defender in King.

    Cleveland's AFC North opponents have vertical threats who can stretch the field. With edge-rusher Myles Garrett pushing the pocket and some help on the back end, the Browns may have the potential to slow down opposing offenses in the upcoming season.

      

    Cam Robinson Falls to Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 2

    At No. 20, the Denver Broncos selected the first offensive lineman, Garett Bolles, among the 2017 prospects. According to Adam Schefter, it's the latest spot for the position since 1967:

    Among this year's group, offensive line talent leaves a lot to be desired, but tackle Cam Robinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a great fit for both parties. In Round 1, the team drafted Leonard Fournette, who does most of his damage between the tackles.

    The Alabama prospect brings grit and raw strength in his play style. Whether he lines up at right tackle or moves inside, lanes will open for Fournette behind a 6'6", 322-pound lineman with a mean streak. 

    The decision to acquire Robinson adds protection for quarterback Blake Bortles, who likely needs a solid year to keep his starting job beyond the 2017 season. The front office traded for left tackle Branden Albert in the offseason.

    Another addition to the trenches would show a concerted effort to help a struggling signal-caller on the hot seat. An improved ground attack with an improved offense line should put the Jaguars in contention within a weak division.

     

    Chicago Bears Follow Draft Shocker with Value Pick

    EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Malik McDowell #4 of the Michigan State Spartans intercepts a pass and returns it for the touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in East Lansing, Michig
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    On Thursday, the Chicago Bears set the stage for the trading frenzy to acquire quarterbacks. With the No. 36 overall pick, general manager Ryan Pace should add a borderline first-round prospect in defensive tackle Malik McDowell. At 6'6" and 295 pounds, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would have the ability to experiment with his fit.

    According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, McDowell flashed as a developing player, but he may benefit from a move to 3-4 defensive end: "McDowell lacked production along the interior and could benefit from a move to a defensive end spot in a 4-3 or 3-4 front. McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching."

    Despite a lack of production in sack numbers, there's potential pent up in McDowell's 295-pound body that could push him to new heights within the pros if released. As a respected defensive mind in the league, Fangio may be able to fully unlock the strengths in the Michigan State prospect's skill set.