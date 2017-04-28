2017 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Front offices made huge statements in the 2017 NFL draft, trading up for quarterbacks despite the heavy criticism aimed at this class.

ESPN's Ron Jaworski didn’t feel any of the incoming passers deserved first-round consideration. Yet three teams moved up to claim their signal-callers.

The Chicago Bears started the trend when they decided to flip spots with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2:

The Kansas City Chiefs may have used a smokescreen to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller:

The Houston Texans couldn't land Tony Romo in the offseason. On Thursday, they decided to trade with the Cleveland Browns to pick Deshaun Watson at No. 12. According to Rapoport, the Browns worked the phones to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins:

It's clear the have and the have-nots in the league are separated by decent quarterback play. Despite all the talk about the less than stellar talent at the position, three signal-callers came off the board via trade up within the top 12 picks.

Alabama prospect Reuben Foster went in the opposite direction. As far as talent, he's the best linebacker in the draft. However, an offseason filled with negative headlines dropped him to No. 31.

What should we expect in Round 2 on Friday? Several prospects with borderline first-round grades will be available. Where do they land?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 2 Pick Team Selection 33 Cleveland Browns Kevin King, CB, Washington 34 San Francisco 49ers Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee 35 Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 36 Chicago Bears Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 37 Los Angeles Rams Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 38 Los Angeles Chargers Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky 39 New York Jets Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 40 Carolina Panthers Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan 41 Cincinnati Bengals Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama 42 New Orleans Saints Davis Webb, QB, California 43 Philadelphia Eagles Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado 44 Buffalo Bills Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina 45 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 46 Indianapolis Colts Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 47 Baltimore Ravens Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State 48 Minnesota Vikings Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 49 Washington Redskins Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio 51 Denver Broncos Budda Baker, FS, Washington 52 Cleveland Browns Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh 53 Detroit Lions Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State 54 Miami Dolphins Duke Riley, OLB, LSU 55 New York Giants Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan 56 Oakland Raiders Raekwon MacMillan, ILB, Ohio State 57 Houston Texans Alex Anzalone, OLB, Florida 58 Seattle Seahawks Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson 59 Kansas City Chiefs D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 60 Dallas Cowboys Obi Melifonwu, SS, Connecticut 61 Green Bay Packers Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 62 Pittsburgh Steelers Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA 63 Atlanta Falcons Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah 64 Carolina Panthers Marcus Sanders-Williams, FS, Utah Author's Predictions

Cleveland Browns Start with Kevin King

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

It's possible the Browns feel they're able to pry Cousins away from Washington. In the meantime, the front office should focus on the defense, specifically the secondary.

CBSSports.com projected cornerback Kevin King as a first-round prospect. However, his unexpected slip benefits teams picking within the top five on Friday. Like Thursday, Cleveland will start the round with the first pick.

The Browns secondary needs help opposite Joe Haden. Cornerback Justin Gilbert, the No. 8 overall pick in 2014, never panned out. After two seasons with Cleveland, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2016 campaign. It's time to revisit the position with a 6'3", 200-pound perimeter defender in King.

Cleveland's AFC North opponents have vertical threats who can stretch the field. With edge-rusher Myles Garrett pushing the pocket and some help on the back end, the Browns may have the potential to slow down opposing offenses in the upcoming season.

Cam Robinson Falls to Jacksonville Jaguars on Day 2

At No. 20, the Denver Broncos selected the first offensive lineman, Garett Bolles, among the 2017 prospects. According to Adam Schefter, it's the latest spot for the position since 1967:

Among this year's group, offensive line talent leaves a lot to be desired, but tackle Cam Robinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a great fit for both parties. In Round 1, the team drafted Leonard Fournette, who does most of his damage between the tackles.

The Alabama prospect brings grit and raw strength in his play style. Whether he lines up at right tackle or moves inside, lanes will open for Fournette behind a 6'6", 322-pound lineman with a mean streak.

The decision to acquire Robinson adds protection for quarterback Blake Bortles, who likely needs a solid year to keep his starting job beyond the 2017 season. The front office traded for left tackle Branden Albert in the offseason.

Another addition to the trenches would show a concerted effort to help a struggling signal-caller on the hot seat. An improved ground attack with an improved offense line should put the Jaguars in contention within a weak division.

Chicago Bears Follow Draft Shocker with Value Pick

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears set the stage for the trading frenzy to acquire quarterbacks. With the No. 36 overall pick, general manager Ryan Pace should add a borderline first-round prospect in defensive tackle Malik McDowell. At 6'6" and 295 pounds, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would have the ability to experiment with his fit.

According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, McDowell flashed as a developing player, but he may benefit from a move to 3-4 defensive end: "McDowell lacked production along the interior and could benefit from a move to a defensive end spot in a 4-3 or 3-4 front. McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching."

Despite a lack of production in sack numbers, there's potential pent up in McDowell's 295-pound body that could push him to new heights within the pros if released. As a respected defensive mind in the league, Fangio may be able to fully unlock the strengths in the Michigan State prospect's skill set.