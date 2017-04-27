Gareon Conley Reportedly Still Cowboys Target Despite Rape Allegations

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Allegations of rape against cornerback Gareon Conley have left his status for the 2017 NFL draft uncertain, but the Dallas Cowboys could be tempted to select him.

Per USA Today's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys called Conley on Wednesday after bringing him in for a pre-draft visit and they are a team in need of help at cornerback.

Per TMZ Sports, Conley was named in a Cleveland police report when a 23-year-old woman accused him of raping her in a hotel bathroom April 9.

Conley issued a statement on Wednesday, denying the allegations made against him, per ESPN.com:

I pride myself on doing things the right way on and off the field. The things being said about me and what happened that night are not true and don't fit my character at all. I realize that I put myself in the situation and I could have used better judgment. However, I have worked tirelessly to put myself in position to have the honor of being an NFL draft pick and these untrue allegations are putting a huge cloud over my name and the NFL Draft.

On pure talent, Conley is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2017 draft class by B/R's Matt Miller.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported after teams did an investigation into the allegations against Conley that he is expected to be drafted and three general managers predicted he would be selected in the third round.

The Cowboys own the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.