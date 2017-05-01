MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at the Start of May

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at the Start of MayMay 1, 2017
The first month of the 2017 MLB season is in the books and it was a memorable April, to say the least.
As is the case with any new season, we've had our fair share of surprises and disappointments, both on an individual and team level.
Eric Thames and Aaron Judge have announced themselves as sluggers to be reckoned with, while Dallas Keuchel is back to Cy Young form and up-and-coming starters Dylan Bundy and James Paxton are in the midst of breakout seasons.
The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants have been the clear disappointments on the team side of things, while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are set to make the NL West an exciting battle.
At any rate, it's time for an updated look at where all 30 teams stand with another week in the books.
As always, this is a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.
30. Kansas City Royals (7-16, Previous: 25)
The Good
Mike Moustakas (.271 BA, .856 OPS, 7 HR) is off to a nice start and is quickly shaping up to be a valuable trade chip after missing the bulk of last season with a torn ACL.
The same goes for veteran starter Jason Vargas (4 GS, 3-1, 1.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) who made just 12 combined starts in 2015 and 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's in the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal and his 1.55 FIP and AL-best 0.7 BB/9 are promising indicators that his hot start is no fluke.
The Bad
Pretty much everything else outside of those two individual performances and a few others.
The Royals have an MLB-worst minus-37 run differential through the first month and a completely anemic offense is largely to blame.
They're currently last in the majors in batting average (.210), OPS (.605) and runs per game (2.74) and the pitching staff hasn't been anywhere near good enough (4.19 ERA, 18th in MLB) to make up the difference.
Outlook
Get ready for a major summer fire sale, folks.
29. Toronto Blue Jays (8-17, Previous: 26)
The Good
Hmm...let's see.
The Toronto Blue Jays are 6-6 since starting the season 2-11 and they finally picked up their first series win of the season over the weekend when they took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays.
So at least things haven't gotten worse over the past week.
The Bad
The offseason departure of Edwin Encarnacion and a banged up Josh Donaldson (calf strain) has left the Blue Jays with one of the worst offenses in baseball.
They're hitting just .228 with a .645 OPS and their 3.56 runs per game top only the Royals (2.74) and Giants (3.35).
Meanwhile, the bullpen has blown eight saves in 14 chances while posting a 4.70 ERA over 90 innings of work—the second-highest total of any AL relief corps—and what was the AL's best starting rotation a year ago hasn't been nearly as effective.
The icing on the cake: Aaron Sanchez made it just one inning in his return from a blister before exiting his start on Sunday with a split fingernail,
Outlook
Sanchez, Marcus Stroman and Roberto Osuna are probably off-limits in trade talks, but everyone else could be headed for the trade block. That includes Donaldson, provided he can get healthy.
28. San Francisco Giants (9-17, Previous: 24)
The Good
Oft-injured veteran Matt Cain (5 GS, 2-0, 2.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) has been the San Francisco Giants best starter.
Actually, that probably belongs in "the bad" category, as it's more an indictment on the rest of the rotation than a point of pride.
Hard-throwing reliever Hunter Strickland (12 G, 10.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 11 K) has been a bright spot out of the bullpen and a healthy Joe Panik (.301 BA, 12 R) once again looks like one of the better contact hitters in the league.
The Bad
Johnny Cueto (5.10 ERA) and Jeff Samardzija (6.32 ERA) have been hit hard, but the big blow came when ace Madison Bumgarner suffered a shoulder injury in a dirt-bike accident that will likely keep him sidelined until after the All-Star break.
The bullpen is a mess once again with a 5.04 ERA and five blown saves in 10 chances—two of which have come from $62-million-man Mark Melancon, who was supposed to bring stability to the pen.
The offense isn't exactly picking up the slack either as they're currently last in the NL in OPS (.631), home runs (16), runs per game (3.35) and run differential (-33).
Outlook
The Giants had the on-paper talent and the hefty payroll to be considered a contender at the start of the season, but they have an uphill battle ahead digging themselves out of this hole.
27. San Diego Padres (11-16, Previous: 30)
The Good
Wil Myers (.310 BA, .918 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI) is backing up last year's breakout performance and quickly making franchise record six-year, $83 million extension look like a good idea for the rebuilding club.
Someone is going to give up a ton to acquire lefty reliever Brad Hand (12 G, 13.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 15 K) if the team makes him available. He posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 89.1 innings over an NL-high 82 appearances last season.
Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfore and Austin Hedges have all shown flashes of developing into the type of cornerstone players the team is hoping they'll become, though all three still have work to do.
The Bad
While they're off to a better start than most expected, this is still not a good Padres team by any stretch of the imagination.
Their minus-31 run differential is a good indication of that and outside of Myers and Hand, they've gotten below average individual performances across the board.
The pitching staff has an NL-worst 4.64 ERA and the offense is hitting .223 with a .665 OPS while averaging 3.78 runs per game.
Outlook
There's still a very real chance this team loses 100-plus games this season. For now, they can hang their hat on not finishing the first month of the season in the NL West cellar.
26. Oakland Athletics (11-14, Previous: 22)
The Good
Despite being without ace Sonny Gray and now Sean Manaea, the Oakland Athletics starting rotation has been a strength.
The unheralded trio of Andrew Triggs (5 GS, 4-1, 1.84 ERA), Jesse Hahn (4 GS, 1-2, 2.08 ERA) and Kendall Graveman (4 GS, 2-1, 2.25 ERA) has led the way and the starting staff as a whole is tied for second in the majors with a 1.18 WHIP.
Offensively, Khris Davis (1.032 OPS, 10 HR) has picked up right where he left off last season and first baseman Yonder Alonso (.279 BA, .870 OPS, 4 HR, 14 RBI) is well on his way to the most productive season of his career.
The Bad
With a .229 average and .697 OPS as a team, the A's have had trouble scoring runs to the tune of just 3.64 per game.
That's led to a minus-26 run differential and after a 1-6 showing in their last seven games, they're clearly trending in the wrong direction.
Losing shortstop Marcus Semien to a fractured hand was a big blow and ace Sonny Gray has yet to make his 2017 debut. He'll finally do that on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, per Richard Dean of MLB.com, but he has a long way to go to return to his 2015 form.
Outlook
The A's looked like the one clear non-contender in the AL West when the season began and one month in that hasn't changed.
25. Atlanta Braves (10-13, Previous: 29)
The Good
After finishing 29th in the majors in runs scored a year ago, the Atlanta Braves are making considerably more noise at the plate.
Freddie Freeman (.381 BA, 1.283 OPS, 9 HR) and Matt Kemp (.321 BA, 1.077 OPS, 6 HR) have been as productive as any one-two punch in baseball and veterans Brandon Phillips (.355 BA) and Nick Markakis (.310 BA) are also hitting well.
They currently rank sixth in team batting average (.263) and 10th in runs per game (4.52).
Mike Foltynewicz (2.81 ERA, 23/9 K/BB, 25.2 IP) has been the team's best starter and his continued development is a major X-factor as far as the club's long-term outlook is concerned.
The Bad
Rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson is off to a brutal start (.156 BA, .433 OPS) and he's perhaps the most important player on the team considering what he means to the rebuild.
The starting rotation has been middle-of-the-pack so far and that looked like the one area that could propel this team to an unexpectedly productive season if it emerged as a strength. So far, that hasn't happened.
Meanwhile, the relief corps is still searching for consistency and sorely misses hard-throwing Mauricio Cabrera who is dealing with a sore elbow.
Outlook
Better than last year's 93-loss club? No question. Headed for a winning record? Probaby not.
24. Cincinnati Reds (11-13, Previous: 18)
The Good
Production from the left side of the infield of Zack Cozart (.352/.447/.606) and Eugenio Suarez (1.025 OPS, 5 HR) has been one of the highlights of the season so far for the Cincinnati Reds.
Joey Votto (.914 OPS, 8 HR) has avoided another slow start and is showing some nice pop so far this year, while the speedy duo of Jose Peraza and Billy Hamilton have combined for 17 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.
Drew Storen (11 G, 2 HLD, 0.75 ERA, 10.5 K/9) looks like a great scrapheap find in the bullpen and the former closer could be a valuable trade chip come July if he keeps it up.
The Bad
After a 7-2 start, the Reds are 4-11 in their last 15 games with a minus-19 run differential during that span.
The starting rotation currently ranks last in the majors with a 5.96 ERA and 1.54 WHIP as things have come crashing down after a strong start from the largely inexperienced staff.
Hamilton (.265 OBP) and Peraza (.257 OBP) have to find a way to get on base more to truly be weapons and the starting rotation needs to find five guys capable of consistently going six innings before they run the bullpen—which has thrown an MLB-high 102.1 innings already—into the ground.
Outlook
Until they get the starting rotation sorted out, this is clearly the worst team in the NL Central.
23. Tampa Bay Rays (12-14, Previous: 21)
The Good
The Tampa Bay Rays roll into May with a plus-two run differential, despite dropping a pair of series last week to the Orioles and Blue Jays.
The offense is averaging a solid 4.27 runs per game behind impressive starts from Steven Souza Jr. (.330 BA, .954 OPS, 4 HR) and Corey Dickerson (.330 BA, 1.015 OPS, 6 HR), among others.
On the pitching side, a 3.68 team ERA is good for sixth in the majors, and they've been dominant at home with a 9-4 record and plus-17 run differential at Tropicana Field.
The Bad
The Rays have been a team built on strong starting pitching over the years, so the fact that they're tied for last in the majors with just seven quality starts is an issue.
And while that 3.68 team ERA is nice, it's accompanied by a 1.30 WHIP and that level of success simply isn't sustainable when you're allowing so many base runners.
Chris Archer and Blake Snell have been decent, but they haven't given any indication that the return to ace form and breakout season that many were hoping for are in the works.
Outlook
The Rays won't lose 94 games again and they'll be a thorn in the side of more than a few AL clubs this season, but they don't quite look like contenders either.
22. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-13, Previous: 15)
The Good
Ivan Nova (5 GS, 3-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP) has quickly proven his strong showing down the stretch last year was the real deal and his three-year, $26 million deal already looks like one of the steals of the offseason.
Young right-hander Jameson Taillon (5 GS, 2-0, 2.08 ERA) has joined him as a front-line option and Gerrit Cole (5 GS, 1-3, 3.60 ERA) has shown some signs of returning to ace form.
In the bullpen, Felipe Rivero (15 G, 7 HLD, 0.61 ERA) and Tony Watson (9 G, 7/7 SV, 0.96 ERA) might be the best lefty relief duo in the game right now.
The Bad
Losing arguably the best player on the team in Starling Marte to an 80-game PED suspension was a huge loss for this team and one they might not be able to overcome.
TKorean slugger Jung Ho Kang is also M.I.A. as he continues to deal with visa issues stemming from his offseason DUI arrest, and that has left the team with a largely punchless offense.
They're currently averaging just 3.75 runs per game.
On the pitching side, Tyler Glasnow (4 GS, 0-1, 7.98 ERA) has not been the impact starter the team was hoping for and offseason addition Daniel Hudson (12 G, 9.90 ERA) has been hit hard, though he is tied for the team lead with seven holds.
Outlook
The Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers all look like better teams in the NL Central and it could be another long year of non-contention in Pittsburgh.
21. Miami Marlins (11-12, Previous: 17)
The Good
The Miami Marlins are scoring plenty of runs (4.52 per game) and as expected the bullpen has been a strength (3.35 ERA, ninth in MLB).
Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna are once again pacing the offensive attack and they might be the best outfield trio this side of Boston.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto was pegged by some as a regression candidate after hitting .303 last season, but he's backed it up so far with a terrific .342/.383/.474 line.
The Bad
While the bullpen has been a strength, the starting rotation has been just as weak as expected, if not worse.
They're tied for last in the majors with just seven quality starts and lead only the Reds in ERA (5.01) and innings pitched (115.0).
No starter has an ERA under 4.00 and with limited rotation depth, they're essentially stuck with their current group of starters. Jeff Locke will be back healthy at some point and Justin Nicolino is pitching in Triple-A, but neither profiles as much of an upgrade.
Outlook
Building up the bullpen to support the rotation was a flawed offseason strategy and at this point, it's hard to see them legitimately contending with such a weak rotation.
20. Philadelphia Phillies (11-12, Previous: 20)
The Good
The Philadelphia Phillies rattled off a six-game winning streak last week before getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.
Those kinds of high highs and low lows will likely be a trend this season as the young club begins the upswing back toward contention after several years of rebuilding.
Cesar Hernandez (.323 BA, .906 OPS, 10 XBH) has been the offensive standout, while veterans Jeremy Hellickson (5 GS, 4-0, 1.80 ERA) and Pat Neshek (9 G, 4 HLD, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP) are both off to terrific starts on the mound.
The Bad
Maikel Franco (.213 BA, .655 OPS) and Tommy Joseph (.179 BA, .476 OPS) are off to rough starts after ranking as the team's two biggest power threats a year ago.
Franco is particular is concerning as he's long been viewed as a franchise cornerstone-type piece and needs to start showing some signs of improvement.
Losing reclamation project Clay Buchholz to a torn flexor tendon in his forearm was unfortunate as that dashed any hopes that he'd be this year's version of Hellickson. The bullpen has also been unstable, to say the least, as four different pitchers have seen multiple save chances.
Outlook
They're not there yet, but the Phillies are headed in the right direction. Expect to see a wave of young talent arrive around midseason that will provide further hope for the future.
19. New York Mets (10-14, Previous: 11)
The Good
It's no secret where the strengths and weaknesses of this year's New York Mets lie.
After an offseason that saw them re-sign a number of key players but fail to make a single significant outside addition, they're left to once again rely on a stacked starting rotation to overcome a below average offensive attack while remaining susceptible to injuries due to an overall lack of depth.
Michael Conforto (.321 BA, 1.055 OPS, 6 HR) and Jay Bruce (.954 OPS, 7 HR) are off to great starts offensively and Jacob deGrom (5 GS, 1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 K, 31.2 IP) once again looks like a Cy Young candidate.
The Bad
It doesn't get much worse than what the Mets endured last week.
Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his Thursday start with biceps and shoulder discomfort, refused an MRI and then had to be lifted from his Sunday start with what is what is being deemed a "possible lat strain" according to ESPN.com news services.
Matt Harvey took the ball in place of Syndergaard on Thursday, was shelled, and then claimed he "wasn't physically prepared" to start.
In that same Thursday game, Yoenis Cespedes suffered a hamstring strain and landed on the 10-day disabled list.
Outlook
At this point, the Mets are in a free fall, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see them in the bottom third of these rankings in the near future.
18. Texas Rangers (11-14, Previous: 16)
The Good
The Texas Rangers are 6-4 in their last 10 games after stumbling out of the gates to a 5-10 start.
Led by Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels, the starting rotation currently ranks first in the AL and third in the majors with a 3.37 ERA and they're still awaiting the triumphant return of Tyson Ross from thoracic outlet surgery.
The offense has been well-balanced with eight different players tallying at least three home runs and that's added up to a solid 4.56 runs per game en route to a plus-eight run differential on the year.
The Bad
While the starting rotation has been a clear strength, the bullpen was an absolute disaster in the early going and still sits 22nd in the majors with a 4.85 ERA while recording just two saves in seven chances.
And while they've scored plenty of runs, the team is hitting just .220 with a .689 OPS while piling up the strikeouts thanks to Joey Gallo (32 K, 94 PA) and Mike Napoli (30 K, 99 PA).
After losing series to the Twins and Angels at home last week, the Rangers now head out for a 10-game road trip that could serve as an early turning point in their season, one way or another.
Outlook
It's safe to say the Rangers are no longer the favorites in the AL West, but they still have enough talent to contend for a playoff spot.
17. Seattle Mariners (11-15, Previous: 14)
The Good
All of those prognosticators who were calling for a breakout season from Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton, go ahead and take a bow.
The 28-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.39 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 32.1 innings and he's lighting up the radar gun with a 96.4 mph average fastball velocity backed by a lethal curveball-cutter pairing, per Brooks Baseball.
The Mariners' offense is scoring plenty of runs (4.58 per game) and rookies Mitch Haniger and Taylor Motter have been among the most surprising early standouts.
The Bad
Aside from Paxton, the pitching staff has been a mess.
They currently rank 29th in team ERA (4.71) and bullpen ERA (5.80) and the starting rotation has only managed six quality starts in the 21 games not started by Paxton.
Felix Hernandez (shoulder inflammation) and Haniger (strained oblique) both landed on the disabled list last week and offseason addition Drew Smyly (flexor strain) has yet to make his Mariners debut, so injuries have also been an issue in the early going.
Outlook
The Mariners are capable of more than they've shown so far this season and if they can get the rotation healthy and the bullpen sorted out they still have a chance to contend for a postseason spot.
16. Minnesota Twins (12-11, Previous: 27)
The Good
The Minnesota Twins rushed out to a 5-1 start this season and turned in a 4-1 showing last week that helped them to a winning record and a plus-four run differential over the first month of the season.
Ervin Santana (5 GS, 4-0, 0.77 ERA, 0.66 WHIP) has been as good as any starter in baseball and he's shaping up to be a major trade chip if the Twins decide to move him this summer.
Closer Brandon Kintzler (7/7 SV, 0.79 ERA) has been a rock in an otherwise shaky bullpen, while Miguel Sano (.316/.443/.684, 6 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBI) is breaking out in a big way to lead an offense that has plated a respectable 4.39 runs per game.
The Bad
While Santana has been a stud, three of the team's five starters have an ERA over 5.00 and Kyle Gibson (5 GS, 0-3, 8.06 ERA, .326 BAA) has been among the worst starters in the league.
Sano finally looks to be turning in the breakout season everyone was hoping, but the same can't be said for Byron Buxton who is hitting a dismal .147/.256/.176 with 29 strikeouts in 78 plate appearances.
Slugger Brian Dozier is also off to a slow start (.242 BA, .679 OPS, 2 HR) and it's only a matter of time before people start questioning whether the team made a mistake not selling high on him this winter.
Outlook
The Twins climbed several spots this week thanks in large part to other teams dropping. Given the struggles of their starting rotation as a whole—an issue that plagued them last year as well—it's hard to view them as a serious threat to contend.
15. Los Angeles Angels (14-13, Previous: 28)
The Good
That's the beauty of early season baseball—a team like the Los Angeles Angels can climb 13 spots in these rankings thanks to a 6-1 week.
In case anyone was wondering, Mike Trout is still really good. The superstar center fielder is hitting .364/.443/.707 with 18 extra-base hits and five stolen bases as he's already been good for 2.1 WAR.
A healthy Tyler Skaggs (5 GS, 1-1, 3.99 ERA, 29 K, 29.1 IP) has shown some upside and veteran Bud Norris (13 GS, 5/6 SV, 2.57 ERA, 12.2 K/9) has emerged as the unlikeliest of closers.
The Bad
Outside of Trout, the offense has been mediocre at best once again.
They're averaging 3.67 runs per game and Andrelton Simmons (.284 BA, .758 OPS) is the only other regular hitting over .260.
The pitching staff as a whole has been better than expected with a 3.95 ERA that ranks 11th in the majors, but with Garrett Richards (strained biceps) once again set to miss significant time and Skaggs (strained oblique) recently landing on the disabled list it's unlikely the rotation holds up going forward.
Outlook
This is a better Angels team that we saw a year ago and slow starts from the Mariners and Rangers certainly put them in a better position, but they still look like a fringe contender at best.
14. Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, Previous: 19)
The Good
Eric Thames (.345 BA, 1.276 OPS, 11 HR) has been the biggest story in baseball over the first month of the season and he's helped the Milwaukee Brewers to a .500 record and plus-seven run differential.
He's far from the only one doing damage in a lineup that has averaged and impressive 5.19 runs per game, as Ryan Braun (.960 OPS, 7 HR) and Travis Shaw (.832 OPS, 5 HR) have also swung a big stick.
Chase Anderson (5 GS, 2-0, 2.10 ERA) has kept things rolling after winning the No. 5 spot in the rotation this spring and the bullpen has been better than expected after trading away Jeremy Jeffress, Will Smith and Tyler Thornburg with a 4.10 ERA.
The Bad
While Anderson has been a nice surprise, the rotation as a whole has struggled to a 4.66 ERA as the trio of Wily Peralta (5.19 ERA), Jimmy Nelson (5.34 ERA) and Zach Davies (6.57 ERA) has been hit hard and 2016 standout Junior Guerra has made just one start while dealing with a calf strain.
Speaking of 2016 standouts, speedster Jonathan Villar has regressed big time with a .206 average and 37 strikeouts in 116 plate appearances.
Keon Broxton (.191 BA) is also off to a disappointing start and he could soon be overtaken by top prospect Lewis Brinson in center field.
Outlook
The Brewers have essentially been the Midwest version of the Rockies so far, hoping to outslug their opponent's each game. And if we've learned anything from the Rockies over the years, that isn't a recipe for sustainable success.
13. Detroit Tigers (12-12, Previous: 12)
The Good
Despite J.D. Martinez missing the entire first month and Miguel Cabrera missing the last week, the Detroit Tigers managed to close out April with a .500 record.
Their offense was largely to thank—even with those two missing time—as they scored 4.92 runs per game and slugged 30 home runs in 24 games.
Justin Upton (.968 OPS, 5 HR) has shouldered the load offensively, while the young duo of Michael Fulmer (5 GS, 2-1, 3.19 ERA) and Matt Boyd (5 GS, 2-1, 3.86 ERA) have led the rotation and lefty Justin Wilson (12 G, 10.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 17 K) has been a standout in the bullpen.
The Bad
The fact that the Tigers have managed to play .500 baseball to this point is nothing short of a miracle.
They enter the week with a minus-15 run differential and the worst team ERA (5.19) and bullpen ERA (6.43) in baseball.
Anibal Sanchez (14.2 IP, 26 H, 16 ER) is a $16.8 million batting practice pitcher and Jordan Zimmermann (6.18 ERA, 1.63 WHIP) has shown no signs of righting the ship after a rough first season in Detroit.
Outlook
They're finding ways to win games, but there might be just as good a chance that the Tigers finish fourth in the AL Central as there is of them securing a playoff spot.
12. Chicago White Sox (13-10, Previous: 23)
The Good
After a 7-9 start, the supposedly rebuilding Chicago White Sox ripped off a six-game winning streak before failing to sweep the Tigers on Sunday.
Who would have guessed after trading Chris Sale in the offseason that it would be the White Sox who lead the majors with a 3.11 ERA heading into May?
Derek Holland (5 GS, 2-2, 2.17 ERA) and Miguel Gonzalez (5 GS, 3-1, 3.27 ERA) have both thrown the exceptionally well, while offseason non-tender candidate Avisail Garcia (.368/.409/.621, 5 HR, 20 RBI) is rewarding the team for giving him one last chance.
The Bad
Props to the White Sox for a better first month than anyone could have anticipated, but this is still a team in the early stages of rebuilding with an eye on the future.
A slow start from Jose Quintana (5 GS, 1-4, 5.22 ERA) is troubling, to say the least, as he's far and away the team's most valuable trade chip.
Todd Frazier (.183 BA) is also scuffling badly at the plate in a contract year and he'll need to pick it up if the team hopes to get max value for him this summer.
Outlook
By all means, enjoy this early surge, White Sox fans. But don't lose sight of the big picture when things inevitably level off.
11. St. Louis Cardinals (12-12, Previous: 13)
The Good
Since starting the season at 3-9, the St. Louis Cardinals have been playing as well as any team in baseball at 9-3 in their past 12 games with a plus-15 run differential.
Mike Leake (5 GS, 3-1, 1.35 ERA), Lance Lynn (5 GS, 3-1, 2.45 ERA) and Michael Wacha (4 GS, 2-1, 2.55 ERA) have quietly been as a good as any starting pitching trio around the return of Trevor Rosenthal has helped solidify what was a shaky relief corps.
After scoring just 42 runs in their first 12 games, they've tallied 57 in their last 12 and catalyst Dexter Fowler caught first last week with a 10-for-23 showing at the plate.
The Bad
While Rosenthal has been a big addition, the bullpen is still anything but a strength as Kevin Siegrist and Jonathan Broxton have both been hit hard and Matt Bowman has hit a rough patch after a terrific start.
Carlos Martinez (5 GS, 0-3, 4.71 ERA) is also struggling to live up to his billing as the staff ace and former ace Adam Wainwright (5 GS, 2-3, 6.12 ERA) has seemingly continued his late-career decline.
Aledmys Diaz (.217 BA, .625 OPS) is also raising some question whether he's capable of repeating his impressive rookie numbers and with Jhonny Peralta hurt the team doesn't have the same infield depth they did at the start of the year.
Outlook
There are holes, but the Cardinals look like wild card contenders at the very least once again. It will be interesting to see what happens first: The Leake-Lynn-Wacha trio regresses or the Martinez-Wainwright duo picks up the pace.
10. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-11, Previous: 9)
The Good
With A.J. Pollock and David Peralta returning healthy and no way the starting rotation could be as bad as it was a year ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks were a popular pick as a dark horse contender.
So far, they've been just that en route to a plus-29 run differential.
The offense ranks second in the majors at 5.22 runs per game and they've gotten contributions from up and down the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, Yasmany Tomas and Chris Owings all have at least 19 RBI, while Peralta (.326 BA) and Pollock (.324 BA) are tops on the team in batting average.
The starting rotation has been rock solid as well with a 3.34 ERA that ranks second in the majors and a healthy Patrick Corbin (6 GS, 2-3, 2.29 ERA) looks like a real X-factor. The same goes for former top prospect Archie Bradley (8 G, 4 HLD, 1.13 ERA 19 K, 16.0 IP) who has emerged as a major weapon in the bullpen.
The Bad
Does anyone really think Fernando Rodney is going to finish the season as the D-backs closer?
The 40-year-old is six of eight on save chances so far with a bloated 12.60 ERA who the front office thought he could hold down the job to begin with remains a mystery. The trouble is, there's no clear replacement, although Bradley could certainly be an option.
The bullpen as a whole has a 4.72 ERA and looks like the clear weakness here.
The other area of concern is a thin farm system that doesn't figure to offer much in the way of reinforcements or potential trade chips should a need arise leading up to the deadline.
Outlook
With the Giants scuffling and the Rockies leveling off a bit, the Diamondbacks might be the biggest challengers to the Dodgers for NL West supremacy.
9. Colorado Rockies (16-10, Previous: 6)
The Good
As always, it comes down to whether or not the Colorado Rockies will have enough pitching to contend and for the first time in years, the answer might be yes.
Even with presumptive ace Jon Gray off to a slow start and dealing with a toe injury, they've posted a respectable 4.76 starter's ERA and it's a pair of rookies in Antonio Senzatela (5 GS, 3-1, 2.81 ERA) and Kyle Freeland (5 GS, 3-1, 2.93 ERA) who are leading the way.
The bullpen has also been vastly improved behind new closer Greg Holland (11/11 SV, 1.50 ERA), trimming their ERA as a group from an MLB-worst 5.13 a year ago to a more manageable 4.28.
Offensively, Mark Reynolds (.968 OPS, 8 HR, 23 RBI) has made the team rethink planting Ian Desmond at first base, as the big offseason addition will likely head to the outfield now that he's finally healthy.
The Bad
Disappointing stars from rookie standouts Trevor Story (.178 BA, 39 K) and Tyler Anderson (6 GS, 1-3, 7.71 ERA) are concerns for both in the short- and long-term outlook of the team.
Getting Gray healthy and pitching like the ace everyone expected him to be after a breakout season of sorts will be perhaps the biggest key to this team remaining in contention.
Avoiding further injury will also be important as they were bit hard by the injury bug this spring.
Outlook
The Rockies are certainly a team to watch if their young pitching holds up and they've earned their spot inside the top 10.
8. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-12, Previous: 10)
The Good
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the week riding a four-game winning streak and set to take on a scuffling rival in the Giants.
Justin Turner has been one of the league's best hitters thus far with a .404/.465/.562 line and 11 doubles, while there's been no sophomore slump for Corey Seager (.319 BA, .961 OPS, 5 HR).
The starting rotation has looked strong aside from a struggling Kenta Maeda and they finally pulled the trigger on calling up Julio Urias after starting him out in the minors in an effort to limit his innings. It's the bullpen that ranks as perhaps the biggest surprise, though, as the relief corps sits ninth in the majors with a 3.21 ERA.
The Bad
Turner and Seager have been great, but the offense as a whole has not.
Adrian Gonzalez is still looking for his first home run, Yasiel Puig has gone ice cold after a torrid start and top prospect Cody Bellinger has already been promoted in an effort to kick-start things.
They also continue to struggle against left-handed pitching with a .647 OPS on the year, after posting an MLB-worst .623 OPS against southpaws a year ago.
Outlook
The Dodgers pitching should be enough to keep them in the hunt for another NL West title, even if the offense continues to sputter. The division as a whole figure to be a lot tougher this year, though.
7. Baltimore Orioles (15-8, Previous: 4)
The Good
The Baltimore Orioles offense should once again be a strength and so far they've slugged 30 home runs and averaged 4.39 runs per game.
Dylan Bundy (5 GS, 3-1, 1.65 ERA) has looked like a front-line starter and veteran Wade Miley (5 GS, 1-1, 2.32 ERA) has been a pleasant surprise, as the rotation as a whole has compiled a 4.26 ERA without Chris Tillman watching from the sidelines.
The bullpen still features the foursome of Zach Britton, Brad Brach, Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens so they should have no trouble closing out games.
The Bad
Their 15-8 start this season is accompanied by a plus-one run differential so they've exceeded expectations a bit in that area.
Ubaldo Jimenez (5 GS, 7.43 ERA) and Kevin Gausman (6 GS, 7.50 ERA) have essentially canceled out the strong starts from Bundy and Miley and the long-term health of Tillman remains a concern as he's been dealing with a bum right shoulder since late last season.
Mark Trumbo (.202 BA, .548 OPS, 2 HR) is also off to a sluggish start and for a team that is so heavily reliant on their offensive firepower they need him slugging at the rate he did a year ago.
Outlook
The Orioles are contenders, but they're probably not as good as their early record indicates, and the continued inconsistency of the starting rotation is a clear concern.
6. Cleveland Indians (14-10, Previous: 7)
The Good
The Cleveland Indians picked up a pair of quality series wins over the Mariners and Astros last week, as they take a step back toward their Opening Day placement at No. 2 in these rankings.
Similar to what we saw with Mookie Betts a year ago, budding superstar Francisco Lindor has taken his game to another level with some added pop as he's already slugged seven home runs after hitting 15 all of last year.
The offense is scoring runs despite slow starts from Carlos Santana (.224 BA, .695 OPS, 2 HR) and Edwin Encarnacion (.200 BA, .696 OPS, 4 HR) and the early absence of Jason Kipnis, so it's fair to assume the best is yet to come at the plate.
The Bad
What in the world happened to the Indians' starting rotation?
The starting staff currently ranks 28th in the majors with a 4.78 ERA and Carlos Carrasco (5 GS, 2-2, 2.04 ERA) is currently the only starter with an ERA under 4.00.
While there's no reason for concern surrounding Corey Kluber and Danny Salazar just yet, the team might need to consider making a change at the back end where Trevor Bauer (6.26 ERA) and Josh Tomlin (8.87 ERA) have both struggled mightily.
The bullpen has been lights out once again and it's so deep, the rotation simply needs to pull its weight for this team to live up to the lofty expectations.
Outlook
This is a stacked team that simply hasn't gotten off to the start many expected. They're still the clear favorites in the AL Central and legitimate title contenders.
5. Boston Red Sox (13-11, Previous: 5)
The Good
The Chris Sale trade became that much more important when David Price hit the disabled list and he's off to a brilliant start with a 1.19 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 37.2 innings over his first five starts.
Rookie Andrew Benintendi (.333 BA, .870 OPS) is more than living up to the hype and newcomer Mitch Moreland has posted an .837 OPS with an MLB-best 12 doubles, as that duo has helped offset the loss of David Ortiz.
Closer Craig Kimbrel is back to dominant form and the new-look bullpen has been terrific with a 2.34 ERA that ranks third in the majors—without offseason addition Tyler Thornburg who is nursing a shoulder injury.
The Bad
The offense isn't exactly struggling, but it clearly hasn't been the force it was a year ago as they've dropped from 5.42 to 3.88 runs per game.
That puts more pressure on the pitching staff and the early struggles of Rick Porcello (4.75 ERA) and Steven Wright (8.25 ERA) along with the health of Price become that much more of a concern.
Third base is also looking like an early hole with Pablo Sandoval (.213 BA, .646 OPS) off to a slow start before suffering a knee strain.
Outlook
The fact that the Red Sox are two games over .500 so far when they're not anywhere close to full strength speaks to how dangerous they can be once all the pieces are in place.
4. New York Yankees (15-8, Previous: 8)
The Good
Let's start with rookie slugger Aaron Judge, who wrapped up the first month of the season hitting .303/.411/.750 with 10 home runs.
Forget AL Rookie of the Year, he's been a legitimate MVP candidate so far.
He leads an offense that is averaging an impressive 5.57 runs per game, up from 4.20 a year ago, and the return of Didi Gregorius will only help.
The bullpen has been dominant as expected and the starting rotation that looked like such a glaring weakness has held its own with a 3.76 ERA that ranks ninth in the majors.
The Bad
It's hard to poke holes in what the Yankees have accomplished so far.
Instead, it's a question of sustainability with so many young players filling crucial roles both in the lineup and on the pitching staff.
The Gary Sanchez injury was an unfortunate loss, but he's close to returning from the right biceps injury that has sidelined him since the team's fifth game of the season.
Outlook
It will all hinge on the starting pitching, but the Yankees have to be considered legitimate contenders until further notice.
3. Houston Astros (16-9, Previous: 2)
The Good
The Houston Astros perceived lack of a staff ace was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.
One month into the year, Dallas Keuchel (6 GS, 5-0, 1.21 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) has looked every bit the pitcher he was during his Cy Young season in 2015 and that no longer looks like a pressing need.
The offense is averaging 4.48 runs per game and may only be scratching the surface of what it's capable of with Carlos Beltran (.240 BA) Carlos Correa (.233 BA) and George Springer (.230 BA) all off to slow starts.
Perhaps the biggest improvement has come in the bullpen where they rank sixth in the majors with a 2.91 ERA behind hybrid ace Chris Devenski (7 G, 1 SV, 1 HLD, 2.16 ERA, 32 K, 16.2 IP).
The Bad
While Keuchel has looked like an ace, the rotation as a whole remains something of a weakness.
No other starter has an ERA under 4.00 or a WHIP under 1.30, so an eventual promotion of Francis Martes or a trade for more starting pitching depth still seems likely.
Closer Ken Giles is a perfect six for six on save chances with a 12.2 K/9 mark, but he's pitched to a 4.35 ERA and remains a bit of a wild card for a team looking to legitimately contend for a title.
Outlook
Slow starts from the Rangers and Mariners leave the Astros as the clear favorite in the AL West and they have the look of a legitimate contender for the AL pennant if the rotation rounds into form.
2. Chicago Cubs (13-11, Previous: 1)
The Good
When you close out the first month of the season two games over .500 with a plus-18 run differential and it's considered a slow start, you know you've reached a new level of expectations.
Everything the Chicago Cubs do this season will be under a microscope and so far they still look like the most talented team in baseball and the team to beat.
Jason Heyward (.279 BA, .747 OPS, 16 RBI) is putting together a nice bounce-back season in an already stacked lineup that is averaging 5.08 runs per game.
Meanwhile, the bullpen has rounded into form after a shaky start and new closer Wade Davis (11 G, 6/6 SV, 0.00 ERA, 12 K, 10.2 IP) has been an absolute stud.
The Bad
The starting rotation was bound to regress from the MLB-best 2.96 ERA they posted a year ago and they currently sit 23rd in the majors with a 4.28 ERA.
Kyle Hendricks (4.18 ERA), Jake Arrieta (4.68 ERA) and John Lackey (5.10 ERA) are all off to less-than-stellar starts and the bullpen has been a bit taxed as a result.
Postseason hero Javier Baez (.203 BA, .601 OPS) has also failed to carry over his October magic thus far.
Outlook
Even with a less-than-dominant start to the season, you'd be crazy to bet against the Cubs in the NL Central and they're still every bit the title contender they were entering the year.
1. Washington Nationals (17-8, Previous: 3)
The Good
The Washington Nationals have already scored double-digit runs six times this year, including a 23-run outburst against the Mets on Sunday.
They're averaging a whopping 6.8 runs per game and Ryan Zimmerman (29 RBI), Bryce Harper (26 RBI) and Daniel Murphy (26 RBI) wrapped up the month ranked 1-2-3 in the majors in RBI.
Zimmerman is also tops in the majors in batting average (.420) as he'd be the runaway choice for NL Comeback Player of the Year honors and a serious MVP contender.
The pitching staff hasn't been quite as good as expected with a 4.49 ERA, but they've still posted an MLB-best plus-48 run differential over their first 25 games.
The Bad
Losing prized offseason addition Adam Eaton for the season to a torn ACL is a huge blow and was enough for me to at least consider not bumping the Nats up to the No. 1 spot, despite their stellar play of late.
Then there are the looming question marks at the back of the bullpen where Blake Treinen has already been removed from the closer's role and hard-throwing rookie Koda Glover is currently on the disabled list.
It's impossible to ignore what they've been able to do offensively, but it's also unlikely they'll be able to sustain that level of scoring so at some point the pitching will need to step up.
Outlook
With the Mets once again piling up key injuries, Marlins lacking a starting rotation and Phillies and Braves still at least a year away there's no safer bet to win a division title than the Nationals.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.