MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at the Start of May

0 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The first month of the 2017 MLB season is in the books and it was a memorable April, to say the least.



As is the case with any new season, we've had our fair share of surprises and disappointments, both on an individual and team level.

Eric Thames and Aaron Judge have announced themselves as sluggers to be reckoned with, while Dallas Keuchel is back to Cy Young form and up-and-coming starters Dylan Bundy and James Paxton are in the midst of breakout seasons.



The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants have been the clear disappointments on the team side of things, while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are set to make the NL West an exciting battle.



At any rate, it's time for an updated look at where all 30 teams stand with another week in the books.

As always, this is a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.