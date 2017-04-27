2017 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team Predictions

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team PredictionsApril 27, 2017
Mere hours stand between the NFL and an unpredictable reshaping of the league hierarchy.
It's no exaggeration to call the incoming 2017 class the most unpredictable in the past decade or more. A defensive-heavy offering and iffy quarterback class in which the top four guys look interchangeable muddies the outlook (in a good way), though the league getting better at throwing off social media and observers in general plays a part, too.
Which is nothing but a good time for fans. In past years, the consensus first pick wasn't hard to figure out and known well beforehand. This year isn't so cut and dry—broadcasters win in this scenario, but this is truly an unpredictable class, not a media-driven creation.
With such a theme in mind, let's take a look at one last mock draft based on team need and prospect value.
2017 NFL Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from Rams)
|Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
|6
|New York Jets
|Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Haason Reddick, EDGE, Temple
|12
|Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
|O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kevin King, CB, Washington
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
|23
|New York Giants
|Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
|25
|Houston Texans
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|David Njoku, TE, Miami
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
|32
|New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)
|Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
|author's projections
3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Ideally, the Chicago Bears would probably love to have Myles Garrett at No. 3. Put him on the field with Leonard Floyd and Pernell McPhee, not to mention Akiem Hicks coming off a career year, and well, Aaron Rodgers isn't a happy man.
But that's not how this scenario unfolds, and the Bears might be better for it in the long run. General manager Ryan Pace enters year three of one of the league's most significant rebuilds and needs to find a potential franchise quarterback.
Clemson's Deshaun Watson is the guy. Yes, the Bears signed Mike Glennon in free agency, but the guaranteed cash is front loaded, meaning he's essentially on a one-year deal. The Bears aren't tied to him for the long term if they don't want to be.
And the contract was structured as so for a reason.
It's no secret Pace wanted Marcus Mariota. Watson might be the closest thing to Mariota since Mariota himself, a 6'2", 221-pound quarterback who can make plays with his feet when he isn't using solid touch and anticipation to direct an offense.
Coaching will need to help him tune down the mistakes (17 interceptions last year), but if there's a guy who can casually step in and become the face of a franchise, it's Watson, the guy who elevated Clemson to new heights and took down Alabama.
Pace has a quality front seven in place, a point lost in an injury-riddled campaign last year. He can rebuild the secondary later in the draft thanks to a deep class. He won't get another shot at a potential franchise passer in the mold he prefers.
6. New York Jets: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
The New York Jets might be the most unpredictable team in the draft this year.
In the above scenario, the Jets would kill to have a Jamal Adams or O.J. Howard, or maybe even Christian McCaffrey. But like the Bears, little else matters if quarterback isn't addressed well.
Does a Josh McCown-Bryce Petty-Christian Hackenberg trio inspire anybody?
Alrighty then. The Jets have a mess of a roster at most spots, but North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky might be the top player on their board anyway. He's 6'2", 222 pounds, with good pocket movement, a big arm and the look of a long-term franchise player if he can tone down the jitters while under pressure.
Pro Football Focus' scouting report touched on his mechanics and why the collegiate scheme won't hold him back too much:
Despite being a one-year starter, Trubisky is very polished as a passer playing with good balance and consistent mechanics, which leads him to throw with great accuracy in the short/intermediate passing game. Although he comes from a version of the spread in his college offense, he was asked to do many full field progressions and showed he can click from receiver to receiver quickly and efficiently.
With ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Trubisky might still be in play for Cleveland at No. 1, the Jets get a bargain here on a guy who can grow alongside a roster that (should be) rebuilding.
Again, most media boards probably have higher grades on other prospects. But time and again the NFL proves how differently it can think, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. Coaches and front offices live and die while tied to signal-callers, so it seems about time the Jets go out and get a high-end prospect to tether themselves to for a few years.
12. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles): O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
At first pass, the idea the Cleveland Browns exit Round 1 without a quarterback is hard to fathom.
But in this class and the opening throes of a rebuild, not to mention the mother lode of draft assets the Browns have accumulated, the best route for the front office is the best player available at each spot.
This means Garrett to kick off the draft and the aforementioned Howard out of Alabama here at No. 12.
Howard instantly upgrades the Cleveland offense. The 6'6", 251-pound tight end flashed as a blocker in the SEC and can create mismatches all over the field. We're talking about a weapon, here. He has size, a gigantic catch radius and an ability to win at the highest point. He will also force defenders to respect his speed, which clocked in in a big way at the combine thanks to a 4.51 40-yard dash.
It's saying something when Howard leads the way in a class considered by many to be the best tight end group they've seen in years.
A simple note by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller says it all:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
OJ Howard has an easy button. Everything looks natural1/24/2017, 7:53:12 PM
Quarterback remains a problem for Cleveland in this scenario, sure. But there's no telling who falls to the top of Round 2 and who the front office might like. With Howard demanding attention, Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt have room to work and the running lanes open a little for Isaiah Crowell, not to mention any other rookies added to the mix.
So yes, this goes against the grain a little bit, but the open stages of a rebuild demand safe, high-end prospects. Howard checks all the boxes in permanent marker.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.