NFL Draft Trades 2017: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

The NFL trade market is never more active than it is during and leading up to the draft, and the 2017 NFL draft has been no exception.

Trades prior to last year's draft reshaped the 2017 first round with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns each owning two selections in the opening round, while some player-for-pick trades have been executed as well.

Here is a look at every trade that has taken place thus far, and continue to check back during all three days of the draft for constant trade updates.

2017 NFL Draft

Notable Predraft Trades

Titans Acquire No. 5 Pick from Rams

Trading the No. 1 overall pick normally requires a king's ransom, and that is precisely what the Titans got last year when they struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. selected quarterback Jared Goff with the top pick, while Tennessee received six draft picks in the deal, including the Rams' 2017 first-rounder.

With Los Angeles struggling last season, the Titans own the No. 5 overall pick in additional to their own first-round selection at No. 18.

Browns Acquire No. 12 Pick from Eagles

Like the Titans, the Browns traded down last year and are set to reap the benefits in the 2017 NFL draft.

Cleveland dealt the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for five picks, including what became the No. 12 overall selection in the 2017 draft.

Philly took quarterback Carson Wentz at No. 2 last year, while Cleveland now owns both the No. 1 and No. 12 selections in this draft, which could allow it to finally nab its franchise quarterback.

Eagles Trade Sam Bradford to Vikings for No. 14 Pick

The sting of losing their 2017 first-round pick in the trade to move up and select Wentz was alleviated for the Eagles last year when they made a separate trade to get back into the 2017 first round.

With the Minnesota Vikings desperate for a signal-caller following an injury to Teddy Bridgewater, they sent their 2017 first-rounder and a 2018 fourth to the Eagles for veteran quarterback Sam Bradford.

In the end, Philly's wheeling and dealing led to it owning a first-round pick that is just two spots lower than it would have been had it kept its own 2017 first-rounder.

Saints Trade Brandin Cooks to Patriots for No. 32 Pick

The New England Patriots added to their already-potent offense in March when they sent the No. 32 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft along with a third-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round selection.

New Orleans also owns the No. 11 overall pick, which could give it an opportunity to build up a defense that was near the bottom of the league in most major categories last season.

