2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round PredictionsApril 27, 2017
2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions
After a 362-day wait, the 2017 NFL draft is finally here. When Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium to announce the picks Thursday night in Philadelphia, we all expect him to call Myles Garrett's name first. After that, get ready for a wild night.
The 2017 class has been billed as very deep at running back, tight end, defensive end, cornerback and safety. We should see those positions flying off the board early and often throughout tonight's 32 first-round picks and the following 221 selections.
Where will the first quarterback be drafted? I'm projecting a trade up for North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, with two other quarterbacks joining him in the top 15 picks. At running back, this is the deepest class I've ever scouted, and that will be reflected by a high numbers of ball-carriers going in the first two rounds.
And while this may be a weak class at the top of the wide receiver rankings, the depth on Day 2 is outstanding. If you're looking for a tight end, this is the year to get one with a loaded group, including two first-round talents and many more throughout Day 2.
If you need trench players, it's a small class at offensive line and defensive line in Round 1, but the talent at edge-rusher makes up for that. It's once again a loaded crop of pass-rushers, including presumed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett and top-five pick Solomon Thomas. After that, another five or six edge-rushers could go Thursday night.
Looking at the defensive back seven, four linebackers have a chance to go in the first round (Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick, Jarrad Davis, Zach Cunningham).
At cornerback, Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore has a shot to be a top-five pick. At the same position, guys such as Quincy Wilson, Adoree' Jackson, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey and Kevin King will also hear their names called early. The safety class is amazing. Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker will come off the board really early with more safeties littered throughout the second and third rounds.
This mock draft is based on months of conversations with scouts, coaches, agents, players and general managers and is my look at what I'm hearing from those sources.
1. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: Edge-Rusher Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
This is a no-brainer.
The Cleveland Browns can like Mitchell Trubisky all they want, but the right pick will be Myles Garrett. And that is the pick I'm hearing will happen. The Browns need a quarterback, but with another first-rounder at No. 12 overall, the team can still address that position. Another option: Wait until next year if it doesn't love any of the quarterbacks in this class.
Garrett is a rare talent and person. He'll be the first step in building a fierce defense in Cleveland.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: Safety Jamal Adams, LSU
We've heard for months that the San Francisco 49ers are considering Solomon Thomas, Leonard Fournette, Reuben Foster and Marshon Lattimore. One name we haven't heard much is Jamal Adams, and that's partially why I think this will be the pick.
Adams told me he visited the 49ers late in the process on a top-secret mission. It's also easy to connect the dots and see new general manager John Lynch—a 2017 Hall of Fame finalist at safety—drafting a can't-miss safety prospect who just so happens to be a high-character leader too.
With the 49ers filling many needs in free agency, Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan can get an attacking defender here.
3. Chicago Bears
The Pick: Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas, Stanford
Two things I've heard throughout this process—the Bears like Jamal Adams and Solomon Thomas here. They're prepared to draft whichever one the 49ers don't if they keep this selection.
Thomas would be a plug-and-play 5-technique defensive end in the Bears' 3-4 scheme and is the perfect complement to last year's first-rounder, Leonard Floyd. By pairing them together in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme, you could have a throwback to the way he used Justin Smith and Aldon Smith in San Francisco.
I know there were Twitter rumors connecting the Bears to a quarterback here, but I can't see that pick happening.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: Running Back Leonard Fournette, LSU
The Jaguars need to see if Blake Bortles can be the guy long-term at quarterback. The best way to get that look? Give him a player like Leonard Fournette in the backfield.
Fournette will keep defenses honest and give Bortles the safety valve he needs. With the offensive line being revamped this offseason and the defense loaded with young talent, there are few picks that would make more sense than grabbing Fournette at this spot.
The only other pick I could see happening here is Alabama tight end O.J. Howard for the same reasons listed above.
5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles Rams)
The Pick: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State
In my conversations with scouts, I've heard two names here consistently: Marshon Lattimore and Mike Williams. In the final mock, I'm going with Lattimore.
The Ohio State cover man has elite foot quickness and ball skills. He's able to shut down athletic receivers with his recovery speed, his agility and his instincts on the edge. Williams would be a great pick to help out Marcus Mariota, but with the No. 18 pick, the Titans could address the offense with Corey Davis or David Njoku.
6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)
The Pick: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
**Projected Trade**
In the past, I've avoided projecting trades in the first round, as it robs fans of reality. This year, though, with so much chatter from scouts and general managers about the Browns wanting to move up and the Jets wanting to move back, it made sense to include this trade where New York gives Cleveland its No. 6 overall pick and receives Nos. 12 and 52 as well as a 2018 third-rounder in return.
At No. 6, the Browns get the quarterback of the future in Mitchell Trubisky. He's an ideal fit for head coach Hue Jackson's offense and will appease ownership that seems desperate to get a passer on the roster fans can believe in long term.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: Safety Malik Hooker, Ohio State
In talking to a team scout Wednesday morning, I heard the Chargers could also consider Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams here. It's tempting to put Williams on the board to the Chargers given the team's massive need at receiver, but Malik Hooker is also a great fit at free safety.
Patrolling safeties like Hooker are rare. His range, his ball skills and his closing speed bring up memories of Ed Reed and Earl Thomas in college. If the Chargers are serious about building up the defense, Hooker is the right guy to complete the secondary.
8. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: Running Back Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
Is this pick too good to be true? Maybe, but if Christian McCaffrey is on the board at No. 8, he has to be the pick for the Carolina Panthers.
If the goal is to help Cam Newton after a disastrous 2016 season, McCaffrey is the ideal player to do that given his versatility out of the backfield. The 20-year-old is a triple threat as a runner, receiver and return man and would provide an instant spark in the Panthers offense. As an inside-outside runner and even as a player flexing out to the slot, he can be the speed the team lacks and get linebackers and safeties focusing on someone other than Cam when they break the huddle.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: Linebacker Haason Reddick, Temple
No player has risen up draft boards more in the last four months than Temple linebacker Haason Reddick. And thanks to Reuben Foster's slide down draft boards over injury and off-field concerns, Reddick jumps him to become the first linebacker taken.
The Bengals need to get younger and faster at the position and also prepare for the eventual loss of Vontaze Burfict and Kevin Minter in free agency. Reddick answers the need at linebacker right now and adds a pass-rushing presence on third down. You can't beat that.
The one rumor I heard late from a scout that could shock everyone here: tight end O.J. Howard.
10. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Could the Buffalo Bills go quarterback in Round 1 after restructuring the contract of Tyrod Taylor? I was told by a scouting source it is possible. I've also been told the team really likes Haason Reddick if he's available.
With Reddick off the board, I'm going with Watson. He's a proven leader and winner, and he has the athleticism to run the Bills offense. He might not be ready Day 1 to take over for Taylor, but he's an upside player who, in the right scheme, can be a standout NFL quarterback.
11. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: Linebacker Reuben Foster, Alabama
Reuben Foster's draft stock is all over the place as we get closer to Thursday night, according to NFL team sources. He could slip to Round 2, per one team I spoke with, while another is hoping he's on the board in the 20s. Where will he end up? I'm going with No. 11 to New Orleans.
The Saints are rumored to like Foster and Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, per a source with the team's staff. Humphrey here would be a mild surprise, but Foster makes the most sense lining up in the weak-side linebacker position in coordinator Dennis Allen's defense.
12. New York Jets (from Browns)
The Pick: Tight End O.J. Howard, Alabama
**Projected Trade**
The New York Jets traded back, collected an extra second-round pick this year and a 2018 third-round pick and still get the player I believe they've been targeting all along: O.J. Howard.
Howard perfectly fits what the Jets lack on offense given his size (6'6", 251 lbs), his speed (4.51 40-yard dash), his catch radius, his yards-after-catch potential and what he offers as the best blocking tight end in the class. No matter who plays quarterback for the Jets next season, there is no clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game on the roster right now. Howard solves that problem and gives the team a stud blocker in the running game.
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Here's a pick I've been hearing about from other general managers and scouts for weeks. Everyone thinks Patrick Mahomes will end up with the Arizona Cardinals. That might mean a team is able to hop in front of them to draft him if it were so inclined, but everyone I've asked about this pick believes it will be Mahomes.
Head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Steve Keim know they have to get a quarterback of the future here after Carson Palmer thought about retirement this offseason. Mahomes is a perfect fit from a tools perspective given his arm strength and his athleticism. He needs time to work on his passing mechanics and his footwork, but he'll have an entire season behind Palmer to do just that.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
The Pick: Wide Receiver Mike Williams, Clemson
This is where Gareon Conley was originally slated to be drafted in my final mock, but the situation in Cleveland, where he has been accused of rape, takes him off the board. The other names I've heard connected to Philadelphia, through team scouts and others, are Christian McCaffrey and Mike Williams.
With Williams still on the board, he's the pick. A wide receiver might not seem like a huge need after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery. But let's remember he's on a one-year deal, and this coaching staff has no ties to Jordan Matthews or Nelson Agholor.
Williams is a pick for now and for the future. And Carson Wentz should be ecstatic.
15. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: Edge-Rusher Charles Harris, Missouri
Let's talk about a pick that wouldn't surprise me and then the one I think happens.
T.J. Watt would not surprise me here. He's a fit for what general manager Chris Ballard likes in a prospect from a wiring, character, athleticism perspective. For some it may seem like a reach, but it's possible.
Now the actual pick—edge-rusher Charles Harris. I definitely think the Colts go edge-rusher in the first round, and Harris is a great fit as a powerful, athletic player coming off the edge of the 3-4 scheme. One great thing about Harris too is that should the Colts fire head coach Chuck Pagano after this offseason and go to a 4-3 defense, he's still a fit playing defensive end.
16. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: Edge-Rusher Derek Barnett, Tennessee
For weeks now, team sources in Baltimore have been telling me they could go edge-rusher here. If so, Derek Barnett (6'3", 259 lbs) makes a ton of sense for the powerful, big players the Ravens like on the outside of the defense.
Barnett had amazing production in the SEC and brings to the NFL a power and hand use few college defenders possess. He didn't test amazingly at the scouting combine in Indianapolis or his pro day, but general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant GM Eric DeCosta are smart enough to look at the film first and his testing second.
If you want a man who broke Reggie White's career sacks record, Barnett is the guy who did it.
17. Washington
The Pick: Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen, Alabama
Jonathan Allen seemed like a lock for the top five when the 2016 college football season ended, but concerns about his lack of athleticism and his shoulder injuries—which have resulted in arthritis—have pushed him down the board. A team like Indianapolis or Baltimore could stop his slide in a best-player-available situation, but Washington also has a massive need for a new 5-technique defensive end.
Allen is a baller and truly one of the most explosive players in college football last season—if I had a Heisman Trophy vote, he would have been my winner—and that's too good to pass up here in the middle of the first round. If team doctors have signed off on Allen, he's a steal at this spot.
18. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: Wide Receiver Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Corey Davis ended the college football season on the rise after a stellar senior year, but an ankle injury has shut him down all through the predraft process. That's enough to give teams concerns about his rookie-season availability.
Davis would be a match made in heaven for the Titans and Marcus Mariota. His big catch radius, yards-after-catch ability and his physicality are ideal for a spot-on-accuracy kind of thrower like Mariota. Opening up the Titans offense, especially with a massive offensive line and big running backs, makes too much sense not to happen.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
This name might have been the biggest surprise in the first round a month ago, but word leaked from teams how much he was liked. Then Awuzie was invited to NFL draft festivities in Philadelphia, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll hear his name called on Day 1.
Awuzie is a physical, versatile defensive back who can line up in the slot, at outside corner or even at safety. With so many teams going to sub-package defenses with five and six defensive backs on the field, a player like Awuzie can be a matchup solution against tight ends, running backs and wide receivers.
Other names I've heard here: offensive tackle Cam Robinson if he's available, running back Dalvin Cook and even tight end David Njoku.
20. Denver Broncos
The Pick: Tackle Cam Robinson, Alabama
It's no secret that the Denver offensive line was a mess last season. The front office addressed some of those needs in free agency by signing Ronald Leary, but even after adding Menelik Watson, this roster needs help up front.
Cam Robinson is an NFL left tackle, but he has the skills to also play on the right side if needed. With talents like Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo slated to play left tackle as of now, it's a safe bet that Robinson will have every opportunity to win the starting blindside job in rookie camp.
21. Detroit Lions
The Pick: Linebacker Jarrad Davis, Florida
For the last several weeks, I had tight end David Njoku going here. That changed during a Bleacher Report Facebook Live mock draft segment where Davis ended up being on the board. He's a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions defense.
Davis is an athletic beast. Throughout the 2015 season, when the Florida defense was loaded with guys like Vernon Hargreaves, Keanu Neal, Jonathan Bullard, Quincy Wilson, Teez Tabor, Marcus Maye and Caleb Brantley, Davis was the best player on the team.
The Lions haven't shot down any rumors about wanting a tight end like Njou, but Davis is what fans should be hoping for.
22. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Guard Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
The Miami Dolphins could go in a few directions at No. 22, but the selection I'm hearing and also liking is that of Forrest Lamp.
Lamp, playing left tackle in college, was the only guy who shut down Alabama's defensive line. Like Zack Martin or Kyle Long, Lamp can slide in at left guard or right guard right out of the gate and be a high-caliber, All-Pro-style talent.
The Dolphins have needs at linebacker (Zach Cunningham) and defensive end (Taco Charlton), but Lamp is such a great value here.
23. New York Giants
The Pick: Tight End David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
As Eli Manning starts to get toward the end of his career, the New York Giants can do one of two things: get him a pass-catcher or draft him a pass protector. With no great fits left at offensive tackle for this offense or this team, David Njoku gets the call.
Njoku gives Manning a threat like he hasn't had at tight end since early Jeremy Shockey. And Njoku isn't the question mark off the field that his fellow Miami alum was. He can immediately get safeties off Odell Beckham Jr. in coverage and will also open up routes for Brandon Marshall.
If Robinson is off the board, Njoku is my pick.
24. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: Linebacker Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
If you watched an Oakland Raiders game last year, you noticed that they badly need a linebacker in the middle of the field who can cover against the pass and shut down the tight ends in the AFC West.
Cunningham is raw—that's why he has a Round 2 grade on my board—but he was a tackling machine in the SEC and has the range and ability to shut down those inside seam routes. He's a bit of a boom-or-bust player, but the upside is so tempting here at the end of Round 1. And in this defense, Cunningham has the skill set to get on the field right out of the gate.
25. Houston Texans
The Pick: Tackle Garett Bolles, Utah
The Houston Texans have a gigantic need at quarterback, but in speaking to coaching sources, it seems like they don't value Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer or California's Davis Webb here. Cornerback is also a need, but the depth at that position is strong enough to get one in Round 2. A starting offensive tackle is the position you can't get in Round 2.
Garett Bolles has his challenges due to his age (24) and off-field issues, but he's field-ready as a tackle and could come in and play right away on the left and right side. Bolles might not have the upside of a Cam Robinson, but he can be a long-term starter in the NFL.
26. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: Cornerback Quincy Wilson, Florida
The top cornerback in the draft comes off the board at No. 26 overall. Quincy Wilson is a dream fit for the Seattle Seahawks, who want a press cornerback with the size (6'1", 211 lbs) and physicality to redirect receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Wilson was knocked by some in the draft process for a lack of speed, but his recovery speed shows on film. And he's good enough with his hands and his feet at the line of scrimmage to prevent letting receivers by him. That's why he's perfect in a press or Cover 2 scheme, where he's not asked to turn and run with speed down the field.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Alabama
Do not be surprised if Marlon Humphrey comes off the board much earlier tonight. There are multiple teams I've talked to that like the physical Alabama cornerback in the top 20 picks. I firmly believe the Kansas City Chiefs would like to select a quarterback here, but it's a better value at this stage to wait until Round 2.
Opposite Marcus Peters, the Chiefs need a starting cornerback. Humphrey is good at the line of scrimmage and has the speed to stay in-phase down the field (4.41 40-yard dash). He's raw as a coverage technician but is a great fit in the Kansas City scheme. The Chiefs also have needs at inside linebacker to consider, but with Jarrad Davis and Zach Cunningham gone, there's not a great value.
28. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: Cornerback Tre'Davious White, LSU
After letting Brandon Carr, Morris Clairborne, J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church walk in free agency, it's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys will address the secondary in the first round. LSU's Tre'Davious White is an excellent fit from a skill, value and leadership perspective.
He is a quick, sticky, solid cover man who may never be a perennial Pro Bowler but has the skills to be a rock-solid lockdown outside corner. He's also one of the highest-character players in the entire draft class and was honored with the No. 18 jersey (awarded for leadership) at LSU the last two seasons.
29. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: Edge-Rusher T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
Don't be shocked if the Packers go with an outside cornerback here or on Day 2 given the decision to move Damarious Randall back inside. Adoree' Jackson of USC would be a name to think about long and hard when the Packers come on the clock. But T.J. Watt is too promising as an outside rusher to ignore.
Watt is still learning the game on defense after starting his career as a tight end, but already, you can see the flashes of power, speed and flexibility that great pass-rushers have. His football love is also off the charts. He's the kind of guy you draft, plug into the lineup and then put his name in the team's Hall of Fame someday.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: Edge-Rusher Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
Were it not for a shoulder injury that required surgery, Takkarist McKinley might have been a top-15 pick in this draft. He's still a solid bet in Round 1 even with the injury and in a deep edge-rusher class.
McKinley will go to Pittsburgh and immediately be an upgrade opposite Bud Dupree. He's quicker, stronger and has a much more complete pass-rushing game than anyone the Steelers have lined up in that spot (sorry, Jarvis Jones).
It wouldn't be a surprise to hear Jabrill Peppers or Evan Engram called here, but McKinley has to be the guy.
31. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: Defensive Lineman Malik McDowell, Michigan State
A pass-rusher is the No. 1 priority of the front office, based on scouting sources I spoke to. That makes the flashy Malik McDowell a good fit and a surpisingly good value in a class that lacks much depth at defensive tackle.
McDowell is inconsistent. But his good is very good, and the Falcons have to believe their coaches and locker room can motivate him to perform at his best. I do believe the team could also consider guys like Taco Charlton here and maybe even Carl Lawson if his medicals came back clear.
32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)
The Pick: Wide Receiver John Ross, Washington
The Saints traded Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots in March, and they will immediately replace him with John Ross.
Injury concerns might push Ross to the second round, but his 4.22 40-yard-dash speed is hard to ignore. It wouldn't be shocking to see Evan Engram here as the Saints look to get a bigger threat for Drew Brees, but Ross' game-breaking speed and yards-after-catch ability are a perfect match opposite Michael Thomas and with Willie Snead in the slot.
The Saints could still pick up a quality pass-catching tight end later, though, as well as address their need for a defensive end in the following rounds.
Round 2
Round 2
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|33
|Cleveland Browns
|CB Adoree' Jackson, USC
|34
|San Francisco 49ers
|DE Taco Charlton, Michigan
|35
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss
|36
|Chicago Bears
|S Budda Baker, Washington
|37
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
|38
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR Zay Jones, East Carolina
|39
|New York Jets
|S Marcus Maye, Florida
|40
|Carolina Panthers
|OL Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
|41
|Cincinnati Bengals
|RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
|42
|New Orleans Saints
|CB Kevin King, Washington
|43
|Philadelphia Eagles
|RB Dalvin Cook, FSU
|44
|Buffalo Bills
|WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
|45
|Arizona Cardinals
|LB Tyus Bowser, Houston
|46
|Indianapolis Colts
|RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
|47
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
|48
|Minnesota Vikings
|S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
|49
|Washington Redskins
|LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DL Chris Wormley, Michigan
|51
|Denver Broncos
|TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech
|52
|NY Jets ** (from Browns)
|CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
|53
|Detroit Lions
|EDGE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
|54
|Miami Dolphins
|LB Duke Riley, LSU
|55
|New York Giants
|QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
|56
|Oakland Raiders
|RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas
|57
|Houston Texans
|QB Davis Webb, California
|58
|Seattle Seahawks
|EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn
|59
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt
|60
|Dallas Cowboys
|EDGE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
|61
|Green Bay Packers
|CB Obi Melifonwu, UConn
|62
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland
|63
|Atlanta Falcons
|S Josh Jones, N.C. State
|64
|Carolina (from New England)
|EDGE Tarell Basham, Ohio
Round 3
Round 3
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|65
|Cleveland Browns
|S Marcus Williams, Utah
|66
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech
|67
|Chicago Bears
|WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama
|68
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama
|70
|New York Jets
|WR Chris Godwin, Penn State
|71
|Los Angeles Chargers
|EDGE Tim Williams, Alabama
|72
|New England Patriots (from CAR)
|EDGE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
|73
|Cincinnati Bengals
|OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
|74
|Baltimore Ravens (from PHI)
|OC Pat Elflein, Ohio State
|75
|Buffalo Bills
|DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
|76
|New Orleans Saints
|EDGE DeMarcus Walker, FSU
|77
|Arizona Cardinals
|EDGE Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|OG Dorian Johnson, Pitt
|79
|Minnesota Vikings
|OT Dion Dawkins, Temple
|80
|Indianapolis Colts
|CB Teez Tabor, Florida
|81
|Washington Redskins
|S Justin Evans, Texas A&M
|82
|Denver Broncos
|LB Alex Anzalone, Florida
|83
|Tennessee Titans
|LB Anthony Walker Jr., Northwestern
|84
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo
|85
|Detroit Lions
|WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
|86
|Minnesota Vikings (from MIA)
|RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma
|87
|New York Giants
|DL Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
|88
|Oakland Raiders
|S Desmond King, Iowa
|89
|Houston Texans
|CB Sidney Jones, Washington
|90
|Seattle Seahawks
|OT Julie'n Davenport, Bucknell
|91
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LB Blair Brown, Ohio
|92
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR Josh Malone, Tennessee
|93
|Green Bay Packers
|OL Ethan Pocic, LSU
|94
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|S Tedric Thompson, Colorado
|95
|Atlanta Falcons
|OG Danny Isidora, Miami (Fla.)
|96
|New England Patriots
|DL Montravius Adams, Auburn
|97
|Miami Dolphins
|CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
|98
|Carolina Panthers
|TE Jake Butt, Michigan
|99
|Philadelphia Eagles (from BAL)
|CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
|100
|Tennessee Titans (from Rams)
|DL Davon Godchaux, LSU
|101
|Denver Broncos
|EDGE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
|102
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR Chad Hansen, California
|103
|New Orleans Saints (from NE)
|QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)
|104
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Noah Brown, Ohio State
|105
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida
|106
|Seattle Seahawks
|LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee
|107
|New York Jets
|RB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State
Round 4
Round 4
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|108
|Cleveland Browns
|TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama
|109
|San Francisco 49ers
|LB Jayon Brown, UCLA
|110
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DL Carlos Watkins, Clemson
|111
|Chicago Bears
|T Roderick Johnson, FSU
|112
|Los Angeles Rams
|DL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
|113
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LB Kendell Beckwith, LSU
|114
|Washington Redskins (from NYJ)
|WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
|115
|Carolina Panthers
|DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina
|116
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DL Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
|117
|Chicago Bears (from BUF)
|CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan
|–
|New England Patriots
|forfeited due to the Deflategate scandal
|118
|Philadelphia Eagles
|S John Johnson, Boston College
|119
|Arizona Cardinals
|CB Corn Elder, Miami (Fla.)
|120
|Minnesota Vikings
|OG Zach Banner, USC
|121
|Indianapolis Colts
|OT Antonio Garcia, Troy
|122
|Baltimore Ravens
|DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
|123
|Washington Redskins
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado
|124
|Tennessee Titans
|S Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech
|125
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami (Fla.)
|126
|Denver Broncos
|WR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
|127
|Detroit Lions
|TE George Kittle, Iowa
|128
|Minnesota Vikings (from MIA)
|DL Elijah Qualls, Washington
|–
|New York Giants
|Selection moved to the end of the fourth round
|129
|Oakland Raiders
|EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington
|130
|Houston Texans
|OG Isaac Asiata, Utah
|131
|New England Patriots (from SEA)
|WR Amara Darboh, Michigan
|132
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DL D.J. Jones, Ole Miss
|133
|Dallas Cowboys
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas
|134
|Green Bay Packers
|RB Brian Hill, Wyoming
|135
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR Jehu Chesson, Michigan
|136
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU
|137
|Indianapolis Colts (from NE)
|TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson
|138
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic
|139
|Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE)
|OT David Sharpe, Florida
|140
|New York Giants
|OG Nico Siragusa, SDSU
|141
|Los Angeles Rams
|OT Will Holden, Vanderbilt
|142
|Houston Texans (from CLE)
|EDGE Carroll Phillips, Illinois
|143
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB Marlon Mack, South Florida
|144
|Indianapolis Colts
|WR Travin Dural, LSU
Round 5
Round 5
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|145
|Cleveland Browns
|WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech
|146
|San Francisco 49ers
|CB Howard Wilson, Houston
|147
|Chicago Bears
|QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa
|148
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA
|149
|Los Angeles Rams
|RB James Conner, Pitt
|150
|New York Jets
|OT Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt
|151
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR Ish Zamora, Baylor
|152
|Carolina Panthers
|OG Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
|153
|Cincinnati Bengals
|K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
|154
|Washington Redskins (from NO)
|RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson
|155
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DL Caleb Brantley, Florida
|156
|Buffalo Bills
|S Delano Hill, Michigan
|157
|Arizona Cardinals
|DL Tanzel Smart, Tulane
|158
|Indianapolis Colts
|CB William Likely, Maryland
|159
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR KD Cannon, Baylor
|160
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois
|161
|San Francisco 49ers (from WAS)
|TE Jonnu Smith, Florida International
|162
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TE Michael Roberts, Tulane
|163
|Buffalo Bills (from NE)
|CB Jalen Myrick, Minnesota
|164
|Tennessee Titans
|TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
|165
|Detroit Lions
|RB Matthew Dayes, N.C. State
|166
|Miami Dolphins
|EDGE Deatrich Wise, Arkansas
|167
|New York Giants
|LB Paul Magloire Jr., Arizona
|168
|Oakland Raiders
|WR Mack Hollins, North Carolina
|169
|Houston Texans
|LB Dylan Cole, Missouri State
|–
|Seattle Seahawks
|Selection forfeited for violating offseason workout policies [Forfeited/Penalized 3]
|170
|Kansas City Chiefs
|EDGE Fadol Brown, Ole Miss
|171
|Buffalo Bills (from DAL)
|LB Connor Harris, Lindenwood
|172
|Green Bay Packers
|DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, Arkansas
|173
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
|174
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M
|175
|Cleveland Browns (from NE)
|RB Jamaal Williams, BYU
|176
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
|177
|Denver Broncos
|S Lorenzo Jerome, St. Francis
|178
|Miami Dolphins
|S Jadar Johnson, Clemson
|179
|Arizona Cardinals
|EDGE Ejuan Price, Pitt
|180
|Kansas City Chiefs
|OC Chase Roullier, Wyoming
|181
|Cleveland Browns
|LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State
|182
|Green Bay Packers
|WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia
|183
|New England Patriots
|OT Collin Buchanan, Miami (Ohio)
|184
|Miami Dolphins
|DL Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
Round 6
Round 6
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|185
|Cleveland Browns
|RB Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T
|186
|Baltimore Ravens (from 49ers)
|RB T.J. Logan, North Carolina
|187
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|LB Ben Gedeon, Michigan
|188
|Cleveland Browns (from HOU)
|LB Marquel Lee, Wake Forest
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|OC Chad Wheeler, USC
|190
|Los Angeles Chargers
|RB Joe Williams, Utah
|191
|New York Jets
|LB Harvey Langi, BYU
|192
|Carolina Panthers
|LB Tanner Vallejo, Boise State
|193
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma
|194
|Philadelphia Eagles
|OC Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
|195
|Buffalo Bills
|OC Jon Toth, Kentucky
|196
|New Orleans Saints
|EDGE Avery Moss, Youngstown State
|197
|Arizona Cardinals
|S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State
|198
|San Francisco 49ers (from BAL)
|EDGE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
|199
|Minnesota Vikings
|QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
|200
|New England Patriots (from IND)
|EDGE Bryan Cox, Florida
|201
|Washington Redskins
|QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech
|202
|San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)
|WR Rodney Adams, South Florida
|203
|Denver Broncos (from TEN)
|RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan
|204
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR Artavis Scott, Clemson
|205
|Detroit Lions
|DL Jarron Jones, Notre Dame
|206
|Los Angeles Rams (MIA)
|EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern
|207
|New York Giants
|RB De'Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina
|208
|Oakland Raiders
|OG Damien Mama, USC
|209
|Washington Redskins (from HOU)
|OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M
|210
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR Travis Rudolph, FSU
|–
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Selection forfeited for violating the NFL's Anti-Tampering policy [Forfeited/Penalized 4]
|211
|Dallas Cowboys
|S Eddie Jackson, Alabama
|212
|Green Bay Packers
|S Nate Gerry, Nebraska
|213
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB Ben Boulware, Clemson
|214
|Tennessee Titans (from ATL)
|EDGE Keion Adams, Western Michigan
|215
|Detroit Lions (NE)
|G Jordan Morgan, Kutztown
|216
|Kansas City Chiefs
|S Damarius Travis, Minnesota
|217
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB Nate Hairston, Temple
|218
|Kansas City Chiefs
|CB Brian Allen, Utah
Round 7
Round 7
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|219
|San Francisco 49ers (from CLE)
|C Kyle Fuller, Baylor
|220
|Washington Redskins (from 49ers)
|LB Steven Taylor, Houston
|221
|Chicago Bears
|RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU
|222
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|WR Keon Hatcher, Arkansas
|223
|Miami Dolphins (from Rams)
|OT Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
|224
|New York Jets
|DL Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame
|225
|Los Angeles Chargers
|OT Aviante Collins, TCU
|226
|Seattle Seahawks (from CAR)
|QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan
|227
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR Robert Davis, Georgia State
|228
|Dallas Cowboys (from BUF)
|LB Matt Milano, Boston College
|229
|New Orleans Saints
|DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC
|230
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB Channing Stribling, Michigan
|231
|Arizona Cardinals
|WR Stacy Coley, Miami (Fla.)
|232
|Minnesota Vikings
|CB Brendan Langley, Lamar (Texas)
|233
|Carolina Panthers (from IND)
|CB Marquez White, FSU
|234
|Los Angeles Rams (from BAL)
|CB Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech
|235
|Washington Redskins
|EDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State
|236
|Tennessee Titans
|OC J.J. Dielman, Utah
|237
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|EDGE Josh Carraway, TCU
|238
|Denver Broncos
|CB Jeremy Clark, Michigan
|239
|New England Patriots (from DET)
|K Jake Elliott, Memphis
|240
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|EDGE Hunter Dimick, Utah
|241
|New York Giants
|C Deyshawn Bond, Cincinnati
|242
|Oakland Raiders
|CB Ashton Lampkin, Oklahoma State
|243
|Houston Texans
|CB Aarion Penton, Missouri
|244
|Oakland Raiders (from SEA)
|DL Grover Stewart, Albany State
|245
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Fred Ross, Mississippi State
|246
|Dallas Cowboys
|RB Elijah Hood, North Carolina
|247
|Green Bay Packers
|LB Jordan Evans, Oklahoma
|248
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB Aaron Jones, UTEP
|249
|Atlanta Falcons
|TE Darrell Daniels, Washington
|250
|Detroit Lions (from NE)
|S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville
|251
|Cincinnati Bengals
|G Cameron Lee, Illinois State
|252
|Denver Broncos
|DL DeAngelo Brown, Louisville
|253
|Denver Broncos
|G Sean Harlow, Oregon State