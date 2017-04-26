Ranking MLB's Most Impressive Top Prospects So Far in 2017April 26, 2017
Ranking MLB's Most Impressive Top Prospects So Far in 2017
As we approach the end of April, all eyes are on the players plying their trade at the MLB level.
What about the talent percolating in the minors, though? Whether it's guys preparing for their sip of coffee or blue chips toiling in the lower levels, their performance matters, too.
With that in mind, let's survey MLB.com's top 35 prospects and pick 10 who are impressing in the early going, listing them in the order of their prospect ranking.
To be clear, we're considering only players who aren't on a big league roster and skipping over prospects whose 2017 output has fallen short of their pedigree.
Yoan Moncada, INF, Chicago White Sox
MLB.com prospect rank: 1
The centerpiece of the trade that sent ace Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox, Yoan Moncada trails enormous expectations.
He didn't make the White Sox roster out of spring training, but the 21-year-old Cuban has flashed the five-tool potential that makes him MLB.com's No. 1 prospect.
Through 15 games with Triple-A Charlotte, Moncada is hitting .300 with four home runs and an .899 OPS.
"He's a game-changer. He's exciting to watch," said Charlotte skipper Mark Grudzielanek, per Kyle Glaser of Baseball America. "He definitely has all the tools. Switch-hitter, he can run, he's just got to grow a little bit. He's just got to get a little more experience, get a few more reps, but again, what a find and what a great player."
ETA: 2017
Amed Rosario, INF, New York Mets
MLB.com prospect rank: 3
Amed Rosario isn't doing things in the middle of the New York Mets infield just yet, but he will be soon.
In 18 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, Rosario is hitting .414 with a .940 OPS. Even allowing for the hitter-happy nature of the Pacific Coast League, that's impressive.
As ESPN.com's Eric Karabell noted:
Rosario's name was in the news this weekend because the short-handed Mets were being swept at home by the rival Washington Nationals. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera limped around with a sore hamstring and might be on the disabled list if there were reinforcements. Third baseman Jose Reyes is a shell of his former self, hitting .104 through 19 games. And Michael Conforto, whom I'm a big fan of statistically, isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, though at least he's in the lineup.
Translation: Pack your bags, Amed.
ETA: 2017
Victor Robles, CF, Washington Nationals
MLB.com prospect rank: 5
Victor Robles is on the disabled list with hamstring tightness, per MASN's Byron Kerr (h/t CBSSports.com).
That's not enough to dampen his early output, however. In 34 plate appearances with High-A Potomac, Robles owns a .333/.394/.600 slash line with a home run and four stolen bases.
He doesn't turn 20 until May 19, so we're talking about a work in progress. The Washington Nationals, though, should reserve a spot for him in their near-future plans.
ETA: 2018
Ozzie Albies, INF, Atlanta Braves
MLB.com prospect rank: 8
Ozzie Albies was in the lineup for the Triple-A Gwinnett Braves Tuesday. That's undoubtedly a temporary condition, as the 20-year-old infielder will soon be patrolling the infield for the big club in Atlanta.
Albies suffered a fractured elbow in September, setting his timetable back a bit. He impressed this spring, however, and owns a .280 average with seven stolen bases in the minor leagues.
"Ozzie is a very special talent and person," Braves general manager John Coppolella said, per David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We are excited for him to finish off his development at Triple-A. We expect him to be here soon and for a very long time."
ETA: 2017
Get the best game highlights and scores experience in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox
MLB.com prospect rank: 14
Chances are you know about Michael Kopech's triple-digit fastball. If you haven't read my Bleacher Report colleague Scott Miller's intriguing profile of the young fireballer, do so now.
How is Kopech faring? In three starts with Double-A Birmingham, the 20-year-old has struck out an eye-popping 20 batters in 12 innings and posted a 3.75 ERA.
Yes, his 10 walks suggest control issues. Kopech possesses an electrifying arm, though, and he's putting it to bat-missing use.
ETA: 2018
Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox
MLB.com prospect rank: 15
Rafael Devers hasn't shown much fence-clearing power thus far, as he's hit just one home run with Double-A Portland.
The Boston Red Sox top prospect is hitting a cool .320, however, with an .813 OPS on the heels of his first big league spring training.
The Sox will take their time with the 20-year-old, but he could challenge expensive, enigmatic incumbent Pablo Sandoval for playing time next season.
ETA: 2018
Lewis Brinson, CF/RF, Milwaukee Brewers
MLB.com prospect rank: 16
The Milwaukee Brewers are rebuilding, which can increase the temptation to rush top prospects to The Show.
Lewis Brinson is making his case, as he's hitting .388 with a 1.079 OPS for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
The Crew, however, intend to be patient with the 22-year-old.
General manager David Stearns said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com:
Lewis continues to make progress. He knows what his developmental goals are. He knows that there is still some strike-zone awareness that he continues to work on, and he's making strides on that. Clearly, if he continues on this pace, he is going to give us a really good reason to bring him up here at some point this year, but we're not in any rush.
ETA: 2017
Ian Happ, INF/OF, Chicago Cubs
MLB.com prospect ranking: 25
It's tough being a prospect for the Chicago Cubs. The defending champions' depth chart is ludicrously deep, meaning a call-up is unlikely barring an injury or trade.
That said, Ian Happ is banging on the door after hitting seven home runs in 18 games with Triple-A Iowa and logging innings at second base and all three outfield spots.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon covets versatility. If Happ isn't moved at or before the July 31 trade deadline, he should get an audition at Wrigley Field.
ETA: 2017
Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays
MLB.com prospect rank: 28
Brent Honeywell opened the 2017 season at Double-A Montgomery and made an impression, posting a 2.08 ERA in two starts with 20 strikeouts in 13 innings.
A promotion to Triple-A Durham followed, and the 22-year-old now appears ticketed for a Tampa Bay Rays debut.
His screwball grabs attention, but Montgomery pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein insisted Honeywell has a full, effective repertoire.
"His fastball is dominant and his changeup is probably his second-best pitch," said Lichtenstein, per Michael Leboff of MiLB.com. "Since he throws a screwball, it's something everyone talks about, but make no doubt that Brent Honeywell would be an impact pitcher even if he didn't have a screwball."
ETA: 2017
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Toronto Blue Jays
MLB.com prospect rank: 31
A famous name can be a blessing or a curse. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is swinging for the latter.
In 17 games with the Toronto Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate, Guerrero is hitting .300 with a pair of home runs and a .908 OPS.
He's 18 years old, with plenty to learn before he sniffs the majors. But he's flashing the tools that made his father a nine-time All-Star.
"Obviously, being around his dad, who is a Hall of Famer in my book, and a whole bunch of big leaguers his whole life, he probably picked some things up about approach," said Jays minor league hitting coach Donnie Murphy, per Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com. "If I had to guess, that'd be it."
ETA: 2019
All statistics current as of Tuesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and MLB.com.
Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.