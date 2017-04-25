Jay Cutler 'Wants to Play Football,' According to Agent Amid Retirement Rumors

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Quarterback Jay Cutler wants to continue his NFL career despite rumors suggesting he might retire, as his agent Bus Cook told Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Cutler, 33, appeared in just five games for the Chicago Bears last season, throwing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

