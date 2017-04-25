Texans' Day 3 2017 NFL Draft Choices to Be Announced from Outer Space

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

As part of the NFL's efforts to attract viewers for the entirety of the NFL draft, the Houston Texans' picks on the third day will be made from outer space.

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station will announce the Texans' draft choices in Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.

The Oakland Raiders are also getting in on the gimmick, setting up shop in Las Vegas for the third day of the draft to announce their picks from their future home, per Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak.

