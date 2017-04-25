Caleb Brantley Won't Formally Be Charged with Simple Battery Before NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The legal fate of Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Brantley will not be decided before Thursday's NFL draft.

On Monday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported a Florida state attorney said there will be no decision whether there is enough evidence to formally charge Brantley with misdemeanor simple battery in the next few days.

Schlabach noted Brantley "is accused of striking a woman and knocking her unconscious during a dispute at a bar" on April 13 and added "Gainesville Police charged him with misdemeanor simple battery in a sworn complaint filed with the state attorney's office" on Friday.

Schlabach cited the complaint, which said Brantley knocked the woman unconscious, caused dental injuries and used force that "was clearly out of retaliation and not self-defense." A witness also said in the complaint the woman was unconscious after Brantley struck her.

Ryan Bass of WTSP previously reported the woman told police she struck Brantley first.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network passed along screenshots of the police report Sunday:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Brantley as the draft's sixth-best defensive lineman, but he tweeted Sunday "Great chance he goes undrafted with this charge coming so close to the draft. Teams will be scrambling for info."