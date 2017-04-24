Aaron Hernandez's Lawyer Says Pre-Death Notes Were Not for a Prison Boyfriend

Nancy Lane/Associated Press

Jose Baez, the lawyer who represented former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in his double-murder trial, denied a letter in Hernandez's prison cell was written to a lover.

"Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false," Baez said, per TMZ Sports. "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell last Wednesday in an apparent suicide. Three letters were in his cell at the time of his death.

NBC News' Daniella Silva reported Monday a judge released the letters to Hernandez's family. Hernandez addressed one of the letters to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and another was addressed to his child. The Daily Mail had previously reported on April 21 that one of those letters was addressed to a "prison lover."

Paul Jarvey, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, was unable to confirm to whom Hernandez wrote the third letter, per Jarvey.

CNN's Jay Croft reported private funeral services were held for Hernandez Monday.