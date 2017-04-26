2017 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Simms' Final Predictions

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Getty Images

The NFL draft is all about elite talent, proposed value and where you can get guys in relation to their value. Interestingly enough, I don't think this draft is heavy in top-end talent, but there is a wealth of depth and value to be had.

Figuring out the draft order is where things get difficult.

We have a ton of talented defensive backs and edge-rushers in this draft. We have talented offensive playmakers. We don't have a clue where these quarterbacks are going to go. All of these things factor into the challenge of making a mock draft.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's why you'll probably find my mock draft different than others. I've put a lot of time and work into the evaluation of these draft prospects, and I'm basing my mock on my own evaluations. You can take my top five cornerbacks and match them up against an NFL general manager's top five—you might have some of the same players in there, but you're probably going to find differences as well.

At the same time, I approached this mock draft as if I am an NFL GM. With each pick, I'm looking at the players on the team, the prospects on the board and the value of the prospects who are there. I went pick by pick, team by team, 1 to 32. I put my GM hat on with each pick and tried to find the pairing that made the most sense.