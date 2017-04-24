Jabrill Peppers Reportedly Tested Positive for Dilute Sample at 2017 NFL Combine

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL has informed teams ahead of Thursday's draft that Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A CAA spokesperson released the following statement on behalf of Peppers, per Schefter:

One NFL front office executive wasn't buying that explanation, however, per Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report:

Peppers now becomes the second first-round talent to test positive for a dilute sample, joining Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

Peppers seemed like a safe bet to be a late first-round or early second-round selection at this year's draft. But as Albert Breer of The MMQB noted, the news will not only potentially affect Peppers' draft stock, but also his standing when he enters the NFL:

B/R's Matt Miller ranked him as the fourth-best safety in this draft and compared his skill set to Landon Collins, writing, "On defense, Peppers has played defensive back and linebacker but is more of a work in progress as a blank canvas who can be molded into an NFL safety. His football IQ and his leadership skills are ideal. He's a hardworking, confident leader."

Miller also projected Peppers to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the No. 30 overall selection in his latest mock draft. Now, however, Peppers may slip from being a Thursday selection at the draft to coming off the board during Friday's second or third round.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Jabrill Peppers, the NFL draft and the NFL, check out the NFL and NFL draft streams on Bleacher Report's app.