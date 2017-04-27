NFL Draft 2017: Top Players Who Could Fall Down the Board

10 of 11

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was already hard to know how to feel about Jabrill Peppers.

Is he truly a safety? Or will he get exposed in coverage, being better suited to be deployed as an undersized linebacker, even if the former Michigan standout doesn't carry that position title?

And does he have a position fit at all? Or instead is he more of an athlete? There's certainly nothing wrong with being a gifted athlete who doesn't slide into the rigid job description for one position. But often if a prospect can't be placed on the field, it's tough to justify using a first-round pick to obtain his services.

So there was a lot of debate hovering around Peppers' draft status, with the possibility of him falling into Day 2 looking very real. Then he went ahead and delivered a self-administered blow to those likely dwindling first-round chances.

Teams have been notified that Peppers tested positive for a diluted sample at the combine, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peppers now joins Foster as another top defensive prospect who risks forking over several million dollars while seeing his draft value plummet as teams take a cautious approach. Character issues and off-field concerns have always been part of the draft process, but, rightly or wrongly, that emphasis has increased in recent years thanks in part to Johnny Manziel.

Peppers claims he was overly hydrated after drinking lots of water while trying to recover from a sickness.

"He was sick after flying there from San Diego," read a statement from his agency, via ProFootballTalk. "He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance."

There's a cold reality here that causes the NFL to see only black and white instead of the gray areas in drug testing like the ones Peppers and Foster may have stepped into. The league's testing program treats every diluted sample as a failed test, even if the reason given for dilution is a harmless one.

Maybe nothing comes of this failed test for Peppers. But it came out days before the draft, which will give teams pause, and they won't have much time to investigate. That could turn this into a significant misstep for Peppers, a defender who couldn't afford one as he teetered at the edge of first-round status.