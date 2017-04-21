Joe Mixon, Female Victim Reach Settlement in Civil Suit from 2014 Assault

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon released a joint statement with Mia Molitor on Friday after the two reached a settlement in the civil suit brought against him stemming from a 2014 assault.



ESPN.com's Jake Trotter relayed the statement, which noted Mixon apologized directly to Molitor when they met privately:

Molitor previously filed a civil suit against Mixon claiming negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after he punched her and broke several bones in her face, according to the Oklahoman's Nolan Clay.

However, a judge in Oklahoma City dismissed the negligence and misconduct claims in November after Mixon's representatives tried to get all three claims thrown out.

Mixon, 20, accepted a plea deal that included probation and 100 hours of community service after he was charged with a misdemeanor. He was also suspended from the Oklahoma football team for the season.

Concerns over the incident have proceeded to cloud Mixon's pro prospects in advance of next week's NFL draft, though Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Mixon could still be a candidate to come off the board in Round 2.