Biggest MLB Surprises, Disappointments at 2017 1-Month Mark

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

If baseball were an actor, it would tear up every script and insist on improvising.

Want evidence for this hypothesis? Just take a look at what's happened so far in the 2017 MLB season.

It's only been a handful of weeks, but already much of the conventional wisdom about the league and the players therein has been thrown for a proverbial loop. There are surprises and disappointments aplenty.

Could some of these turn out to be just the latest round of April flukes? Yes.

Could some of these turn out to be harbingers of real trends? Also yes.

Either way, it is as good a time as any to pause and appreciate the five biggest surprises and five biggest disappointments of the 2017 season so far.