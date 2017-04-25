April Progress Reports for All the Top 2017 MLB Rookies

Top Rookie Infielders

Name BA OPS H 2B HR RBI R WAR Grade 1. Matt Davidson, CWS .368 1.164 14 2 4 14 8 0.7 A+ 2. Taylor Motter, SEA .255 .988 13 6 5 12 10 0.6 A+ 3. Yulieski Gurriel, HOU .321 .791 18 4 1 5 6 0.0 A 4. Jose Martinez, STL .379 .886 11 2 0 2 4 0.2 A 5. Josh Bell, PIT .226 .694 12 2 2 5 4 0.0 C 6. Chad Pinder, OAK .200 .800 2 1 1 1 1 0.1 C 7. Daniel Robertson, TB .192 .584 5 0 1 1 3 0.2 D 8. Yandy Diaz, CLE .236 .550 13 1 0 2 9 -0.1 D 9. J.T. Riddle, MIA .143 .490 2 0 1 3 1 0.0 D 10. Dansby Swanson, ATL .139 .357 10 1 1 3 3 -0.5 F

Position Overview

Matt Davidson was once a top prospect with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's failed to make enough consistent contact since joining the Chicago White Sox to regularly tap into his plus power.

That is until now, as he's off to a fantastic start and looking to prove he belongs in the long-term rebuilding plans on the South Side.

"I think you become a hitter first before you take advantage of the power. Being able to use all parts of the field is very good. He is a guy who is middle-middle," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago.

The Seattle Mariners acquired Taylor Motter as part of a five-player prospect swap with the Tampa Bay Rays during the offseason and the 27-year-old has quickly played his way into regular at-bats.

However, with Jean Segura about to return from a strained hamstring, his path to everyday at-bats at shortstop will soon be blocked. He seems to be open to whatever role the clubs sees fit going forward.

"I've done my job, whatever I could while Jean was gone to help this team win," Motter told Greg Johns of MLB.com. "Whatever they do with the lineup, I have no control over. I'll do what they want, and let's go win some ballgames, that's all I care about."

Jose Martinez has impressed as career journeymen who won Opening Day roster spot, while Yulieski Gurriel is starting to live up to the hefty five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed last July.

On the other end of the spectrum, Josh Bell and Dansby Swanson are not yet living up to the hype that came with being two of the NL Rookie of the Year front-runners.

Swanson has been bumped from the No. 2 spot in the Atlanta lineup to No. 8 as he looks to get things going at the plate.

"I think maybe you can get away from just letting it fly and relaxing your mind and just hitting," manager Brian Snitker told Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Hopefully he will do that because, down the road, hopefully he is going to be right back up there (at No. 2)."

Chad Pinder and Yandy Diaz have been afforded more playing time than expected as a result of injuries to Marcus Semien and Jason Kipnis, respectively, while shortstop prospects J.T. Riddle and Daniel Robertson have seen limited action in depth roles.