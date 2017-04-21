NFL Draft 2017: Full 1st-Round Mock Draft with 1 Week Remaining

David Madison/Getty Images

With the 2016 college football season, the NFL Scouting Combine and team pro days in the rear-view mirror, the evaluation process for the 2017 NFL draft is nearing completion.

The league's 32 teams have had plenty of time to gather information, and while their draft boards are likely set, the unpredictability of draft night could cause some chaos with players going earlier or later than expected.

Ahead of one of the NFL's most highly anticipated events, here is a full, first-round mock draft and a rundown of the most intriguing potential selections.

2017 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft Pick No. Team Player 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 13 Arizona Cardinals Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 16 Baltimore Ravens Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky 23 New York Giants David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.) 24 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 28 Dallas Cowboys Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut 29 Green Bay Packers Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Budda Baker, S, Washington 32 New Orleans Saints (from NE) Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn Mock Draft

Solomon Thomas

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has seemingly solidified himself as the No. 1 prospect in the draft, but Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas has made plenty of headway since the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Thomas set career highs nearly across the board as a junior with the Cardinal, as he registered 40 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

He isn't quite the pass-rusher Garrett is, but he may be a more complete player due to the fact that he excels against the run.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller believes Thomas compares favorably to a pair of defensive ends who have enjoyed a great deal of success at the NFL level:

Provided Garrett goes No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers figure to be in the market for a player of Thomas' ilk.

The Niners have several holes to fill, but they are especially needy on defense after ranking last in the NFL in both points and total yardage allowed in 2016.

Per Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Thomas has a chance to evolve and develop into a player similar to former Niners defensive lineman Justin Smith:

Regardless of how Thomas is deployed, he is exactly the kind of player San Francisco needs on the defensive side of the ball.

The 49ers are still far away from contending for a playoff spot, but Thomas can set them on the right path by becoming the defensive cornerstone the team lacks.

O.J. Howard

Tight end O.J. Howard didn't put up monster numbers during his time at Alabama, but his all-around skill set could make him one of the top picks in the 2017 NFL draft.

Howard set career highs as a senior with 45 receptions and three receiving touchdowns while falling just short of a personal best with 595 receiving yards.

While that production doesn't leap off the page, it is made more impressive by the fact that Howard played in an offense that was largely predicated on running the football.

That allowed Howard to develop a well-rounded game, and he believes it will translate well to the next level, according to Paola Argueta of the Washington Redskins' official website:

Being very versatile, I can go out wide, I can go in the slot, you can put a tight end in so many places on the field, it's hard to key [on him] and shut him down. It's a huge asset that I have. I would just say my ability to be a three-down tight end [sets me apart]. Being able to stay in the game and run-block, and also being able to use my athletic ability in the passing game to separate from defenders. A guy that can come in and defenses cannot key on you just because you come in on third down and you're going to go out for a pass. I want to be a guy that stays on the field all the time. I can do it all. Play goal line packages, all of the above. Check all the boxes. All of it.

Many pass-catching tight ends tend to be lax when it comes to blocking, but that isn't the case with Howard.

While he is at his most dangerous when stretching the field, he is also an asset when it comes to opening up holes in the running game.

Many teams could use that type of player, the Jacksonville Jaguars stand out in particular at No. 4.

The Jags traded tight end Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins, which created a hole at the position.

Howard could be a big help in terms of getting quarterback Blake Bortles to the next level and may be the missing piece for a Jaguars team that has been long on talent but short on results.

Corey Davis

The 2017 NFL draft is deep at wide receiver, but no single player at the position has definitely emerged as the No. 1 option.

Several are in the running, but Western Michigan's Corey Davis may have a slight advantage over the rest due to his combination of physical tools and collegiate production.

Davis spent four seasons with the Broncos and managed to register at least 1,400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in each of the past three campaigns.

He saved his best performance for last as a senior, reeling in 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 scores.

The level of competition in the MAC was far from elite, but it is difficult to ignore what Davis was able to accomplish.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports loves what he has seen out of Davis on tape:

While the film is undoubtedly impressive, his stock may have taken a slight hit when ankle surgery prevented him from taking part in the combine and his pro day.

That has left Cian Fahey of PreSnapReads.com with questions about Davis' testing numbers, but he is impressed by his pass-catching ability:

Although the comparison may not be entirely fair at this juncture of his career, Davis is built like Terrell Owens, which should give him a physical advantage over defensive backs in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills are among the teams with the greatest need at wide receiver, and they may have their choice of any wideout in the draft at No. 10.

Their top target is Sammy Watkins, and while he is productive when healthy, injuries have been difficult for him to avoid.

Buffalo needs another reliable target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and Davis is the type of player who can complete what is a talented Buffalo offense.